EasyJet Flight Diverted After Passenger Claims Bomb Threat, Shouts ‘Death to Trump’

A video of the incident is going around on social media. It displays the man standing in the aisle, shouting "Allahu Akbar" (an Arabic phrase meaning "God is great") before being tackled to the floor by fellow passengers. Many on board appeared shocked and frightened by the sudden outburst.

Credit - X handle of @fancypants_s
Credit - X handle of @fancypants_s

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 27, 2025 23:19:10 IST

An EasyJet flight from Luton, England, to Scotland was diverted on Sunday after a man on board made a bomb threat and shouted slogans like “Death to America” and “Death to Trump.”

The video clip of the incident is going around on social media. It displays the man standing in the aisle, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (an Arabic phrase meaning “God is great”) before being tackled to the floor by fellow passengers. Other passengers on board appeared shocked and frightened by the outburst.

The flight was safely diverted, and authorities are investigating the incident. The identity of the man and whether he will face charges has not yet been officially confirmed.

Similar Incidents Reported

This is not the first time such behaviour has caused panic on a flight. In Miami earlier this month, a 21-year-old Indian-origin man named Ishaan Sharma was arrested after acting strangely and threatening passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight. He reportedly said things like “If you challenge me, it will result in your death.”

In 2016, Shehraz Sarwar, a 38-year-old man, was jailed for 10 weeks after shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “boom” on a flight to Birmingham. He later said he was upset after attending his grandmother’s funeral and had not taken his medication.

Airlines and authorities are being urged to take stricter steps to prevent such mid-air scares.

ALSO READ:  Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute

