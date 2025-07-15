Epstein’s Client List: Is Ghislaine Maxwell About To Spill The Beans?

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is one of the few or the only person who could reveal whether there is anything like Epstein client list.

Maxwell was convicted for aiding Epstein in grooming and luring teenage girls for sexual abuse. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

Since starting her sentence three years ago, Maxwell has reportedly taken on leadership roles within the prison community. According to media reports, she teaches yoga and etiquette classes and has been moved to the facility’s “honor dorm,” a housing area designated for inmates with good behavior.

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty In Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Case

According to authories, Jeffrey Epstein who has spent more than a decade running what they call a multi-state sex trafficking operation throught locations including Florida.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. However, shortly after he was arrested, Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail.

Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six charges in 2022, including transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, two conspiracy counts, and sex trafficking.

DOJ Memo Says There Is No Epstein Client List

A recent report jointly released by the Department of Justice and the FBI has sparked outrage among some of the president’s supporters, including conservative media figures like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson. Critics have questioned the credibility of the findings.

A memo related to the report, dated July 7, stated that there was no “client list,” contradicting earlier statements from US Attorney General Pam Bondi and other White House officials who had suggested such a list existed.

Vice President JD Vance publicly called for the release of Epstein’s alleged client list in the fall of last year. FBI Director Kash Patel has also advocated for its release, especially during Joe Biden’s tenure as president.

“To me, that’s a thing I think President Trump should run on. On Day 1, roll out the ‘black book,’” Patel told Glenn Beck in an interview in December 2023.

The Epstein case has remained a key talking point among conservatives, who have frequently demanded more transparency regarding his client connections.

Donald Trump Tells MAGA Base to Move On from Epstein Client List

Following the Justice Department’s memo asserting that there is no client list, former President Donald Trump has defended Attorney General Pam Bondi and urged his supporters to stop focusing on Epstein.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said during a July 8 press conference. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?”

On July 12, Trump posted on Truth Social, “one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Willing to Testify Before Congress on Epstein Client List

According to a report published Monday in the Daily Mail, sources close to Maxwell claim she is willing to speak to Congress about the so-called “client list.”

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

“No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

