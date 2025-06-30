Heavy Rains and Flash Floods Claim 46 Lives in Pakistan

At least 46 people were killed as a week of constant monsoon rains and rainfall-triggered flash floods battered Pakistan, leaving many regions of the country inundated as commuters faced traffic snarls, The Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting local officials.

Monsoon Rains in Pakistan Cause Tragedy

Dozens more were reported injured as the country continued to reel under severe weather, the report said.

According to the report, the hardest-hit areas include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 22 fatalities, Punjab province in the east with 13 casualties, southern Sindh with seven reported cases, and southwestern Balochistan with four deaths, the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial emergency officials said, according to the AP.

Family Swept Away in Swat River

One of the victims was among the 13 tourists belonging to a family of 17, who were swept away by the rising waters of Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last Friday, the report further said, adding that four others from the family were rescued. At least 12 bodies have been recovered by rescuers till now, the report said. Divers are still searching for the rest of the missing persons, Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for the provincial emergency services, told the media, as reported by the AP.

The recent weather-related deaths, which some blame on lack of preparedness, have drawn massive criticism on social media.

Weather Officials Forecast Additional Heavy Rains

Irfan Virk, who is the deputy director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the news agency that more above-normal rains are expected for the rest of the monsoon season, stressing on the need for authorities to remain on alert and also take preventive measures amid reports of possible flooding.

“We are expecting above-normal rains during the monsoon season and alerts have been issued to the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures,” Virk reportedly said.

He further warned that forecasters cannot rule out another extreme flood situation similar to the devastating 2022 floods that killed over 1,700 people and submerged one-third of the country.

