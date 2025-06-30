Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Heavy Rains and Flash Floods Claim 46 Lives in Pakistan

Heavy Rains and Flash Floods Claim 46 Lives in Pakistan

Pakistan has suffered a deadly week of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods, reportedly claiming 46 lives and injuring many more across multiple provinces. The deadliest incident involved 13 family members who were swept away in the Swat River, with rescuers still searching for one missing relative. Officials have warned that above-average rainfall is expected to continue, raising fears of a repeat of the catastrophic 2022 floods.

Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan have reportedly killed 46 people, including 13 members of one family swept away by the Swat River.
Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan have reportedly killed 46 people, including 13 members of one family swept away by the Swat River. Officials warn more above-normal rains could lead to repeated flooding like the devastating 2022 disaster. Rescue efforts continue amid growing criticism of the emergency response. (AP Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 17:04:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

At least 46 people were killed as a week of constant monsoon rains and rainfall-triggered flash floods battered Pakistan, leaving many regions of the country inundated as commuters faced traffic snarls, The Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting local officials.

Monsoon Rains in Pakistan Cause Tragedy

Dozens more were reported injured as the country continued to reel under severe weather, the report said.

According to the report, the hardest-hit areas include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 22 fatalities, Punjab province in the east with 13 casualties, southern Sindh with seven reported cases, and southwestern Balochistan with four deaths, the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial emergency officials said, according to the AP.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Disaster Update: 34 Killed In Himachal, Seven Missing In Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted

You Might Be Interested In

Family Swept Away in Swat River

One of the victims was among the 13 tourists belonging to a family of 17, who were swept away by the rising waters of Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last Friday, the report further said, adding that four others from the family were rescued. At least 12 bodies have been recovered by rescuers till now, the report said. Divers are still searching for the rest of the missing persons, Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for the provincial emergency services, told the media, as reported by the AP.

The recent weather-related deaths, which some blame on lack of preparedness, have drawn massive criticism on social media.

Weather Officials Forecast Additional Heavy Rains

Irfan Virk, who is the deputy director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the news agency that more above-normal rains are expected for the rest of the monsoon season, stressing on the need for authorities to remain on alert and also take preventive measures amid reports of possible flooding.

“We are expecting above-normal rains during the monsoon season and alerts have been issued to the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures,” Virk reportedly said.

He further warned that forecasters cannot rule out another extreme flood situation similar to the devastating 2022 floods that killed over 1,700 people and submerged one-third of the country.

ALSO READ: Explained: The Science Behind The Early Arrival Of Monsoon

Tags: monsoon in pakistanpakistan flash floodspakistan newspakistan rainsswat river
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?