Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In This Beautiful European Country, Name Is…

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In This Beautiful European Country, Name Is…

The country offers a strong job market, low cost of living, and a high quality of life, making it an attractive option for Indians seeking permanent residency in Europe.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 4, 2025 11:28:26 IST

Slovakia, a small European country known for its beautiful mountains, and rich culture, is becoming a popular destination for people looking to live and work abroad. The country offers a strong job market, low cost of living, and a high quality of life, making it an attractive option for Indians seeking permanent residency in Europe.

Slovakia provides three main types of residence permits:

1. Permanent Residence for Five Years

To apply, you must have lived in Slovakia continuously for five years on a temporary residence permit. Eligible applicants include spouses or dependents of Slovak citizens or permanent residents, as well as children under 18 or dependent adults with health issues. Required documents include a valid passport, proof of residence purpose, criminal record certificate, accommodation proof, and parental consent for minors. Applications are submitted in person at a Slovak embassy or consulate abroad, followed by a preliminary interview. Approved applicants receive a residence card valid for five years.

2. Permanent Residence for an Unlimited Period

Applicants who have held permanent residence for five years can apply for unlimited residency after four years. Children under 18 of permanent residents can also apply. Health insurance is mandatory. Required documents include a passport, criminal record certificate, health insurance proof, birth certificate, and medical report for children. Applications are submitted at the Foreign Police Department or online, with administrative fees ranging from EUR 200 to 250 plus residence card charges.

3. Long-term Residence Permit

This permit is for those who have legally lived in Slovakia for at least five uninterrupted years. Applicants must provide proof of income, accommodation, health insurance, and Slovak language proficiency at A2 level. Applications are submitted in person at the Foreign Police Department. The permit can be reissued if a previous one expired or was cancelled.

Slovakia offers lower living costs than many European countries, easy travel within the Schengen Area, a growing job market, especially in IT and engineering, and an excellent work-life balance.

ALSO READ: Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:28 AM IST
Tags: SlovakiaSlovakia permanent residency

QUICK LINKS