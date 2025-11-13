Israel PM Netanyahu Defends Wife Sara And Son Yair Against Media Attacks Says ‘Trump Calls Her Bibi’s Secret Weapon’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong statement on X defending his wife Sara and son Yair against what he described as ongoing media slander. He said that for years, various media outlets had attacked Sara, calling her a “woman of valor” and the “mainstay” of his life and family. Netanyahu highlighted her continued service as a specialist child psychologist in the public sector, despite being the only prime minister’s wife in Israel’s history to do so. He also described her active role in supporting families affected by war and hostages released from captivity.

Netanyahu said Sara continues to support lone soldiers, bereaved families, and children with cancer while maintaining her profession. He stated that she often assists Holocaust survivors and families in distress, along with advocating for animal rights. Netanyahu added that Sara plays a crucial role in diplomatic meetings with world leaders who admire her insight and commitment.

He quoted U.S. President Donald Trump, who once referred to her as “Bibi’s secret weapon.” According to him, Sara works tirelessly from a sense of duty and devotion to national and humanitarian values.

במשך שנים ערוצי התקשורת לא מפסיקים להכפיש את רעייתי האהובה שרה. שרה היא אשת חיל, משענת חיי ומשפחתי. היא גיבורה אמיתית. היא רעיית ראש הממשלה היחידה בתולדות ישראל שממשיכה לעבוד במקצועה – וזאת כפסיכולוגית ילדים מומחית בשירות הציבורי. לאורך כל המלחמה שרה מלווה משפחות חטופים,… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 12, 2025

Netanyahu Condemns “Character Assassination”

The Israeli Prime Minister accused sections of the media of conducting a systematic campaign to damage his wife’s and son’s reputation. Netanyahu said Sara has endured false accusations and public defamation for more than three decades simply because she is his wife.

He stated that similar attacks are directed at his son Yair, who is active in Israel’s global public diplomacy efforts. Netanyahu claimed that both Sara and Yair face threats from incited individuals and that continuous hate campaigns have gone beyond criticism, turning into personal persecution.

Praise For Yair Netanyahu’s Efforts

Netanyahu praised Yair for his dedication to representing Israel globally and countering hostile narratives. He said Yair works with determination and patriotism for the land and people of Israel. Despite repeated media attacks and online harassment, Yair continues his advocacy for Israel’s cause.

Netanyahu expressed confusion over why journalists like Yinon Magal and Amit Segal joined such criticism, saying he could not understand their repeated efforts to target his family. He added that attacks on his family were equivalent to personal attacks on him as a leader.

“Enough With The Slanders,” Says Netanyahu

In his closing remarks, Netanyahu warned that any harm to his family also harms him directly. He said Sara had sacrificed her youth to allow him to serve the country and that she continues to endure unprecedented public hostility.

Netanyahu recalled that his son Yair had faced ridicule since childhood and continues to be the subject of public mockery. He urged critics to stop spreading lies and slander about his family. He concluded his message by thanking supporters across Israel and expressing love and pride for his wife and son.

