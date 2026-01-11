Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, is back in the news with another audio message. This time, he claims the group has thousands of fighters, all supposedly on standby and ready for action.

JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Newly Surfaced Audio on ‘Martyrdom’

In this recording, Azhar goes on about “martyrdom.” He says his militants don’t care about money or comfort or status. No one’s asking for fancy cars or visas, he insists, they just want to die for their cause.

According to him, these fighters pray in the middle of the night, asking for nothing but a chance to be sent to the front lines. Some even write to him, demanding to be deployed as soon as possible—almost threatening him if he doesn’t send them quickly enough.

Masood Azhar: Jaish Has Thousands Ready for Suicide Missions

Azhar doesn’t give any numbers, but he hints that if the world knew how many militants Jaish-e-Mohammed really had, it would cause a media frenzy. He says their numbers aren’t one or two or even a thousand just that it’s a lot, and that global media would explode if he revealed the truth.

It’s not clear exactly when this message was recorded, but security sources are linking it to Jaish-e-Mohammed. And honestly, these kinds of statements usually come out when groups like this are feeling the heat.

India’s recent operations killed dozens of militants, and soon after, this message surfaced. It fits a pattern.

As for Masood Azhar himself, he hasn’t shown his face in public since 2019. After an airstrike hit his hideout in Bahawalpur, he’s kept a low profile. Since then, every so often, an audio message or a letter with his name pops up.

Experts see these messages for what they are: attempts to spread fear and make the group look stronger than it is. It’s all about the show. Are

Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba generating funds?

The terrorist groups in Pakistan are ready to defraud the global society again. The reports indicate that the terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba are abusing the Gaza crisis by using it to branch themselves and generate funds under the guise of relief.

The reports also include the fact that terrorist Masood Azhar is personally commanding this operation through the son and brother. The senior commander of Hamas, Naji Zaheer, is also attending the events arranged by the front organisations of Lashkar.

Terrorist groups are storing the cash in their online wallets rather than depositing it in bank accounts, as this will not place them on the spotlight of international financial regulators such as FATF.

It is worth mentioning that new funding options are being adopted by the Pakistani terrorist groups and Hamas together. Another way these groups are using online platforms is through Easypaisa, cryptocurrency, and other digital wallets.

