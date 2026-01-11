LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has claimed in an audio message that his outfit has thousands of trained terrorists ready for martyrdom.

Jaish e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (PHOTO: X)
Jaish e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 16:12:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, is back in the news with another audio message. This time, he claims the group has thousands of fighters, all supposedly on standby and ready for action.

You Might Be Interested In

JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Newly Surfaced Audio on ‘Martyrdom’

In this recording, Azhar goes on about “martyrdom.” He says his militants don’t care about money or comfort or status. No one’s asking for fancy cars or visas, he insists, they just want to die for their cause.

According to him, these fighters pray in the middle of the night, asking for nothing but a chance to be sent to the front lines. Some even write to him, demanding to be deployed as soon as possible—almost threatening him if he doesn’t send them quickly enough.

You Might Be Interested In

Masood Azhar: Jaish Has Thousands Ready for Suicide Missions

Azhar doesn’t give any numbers, but he hints that if the world knew how many militants Jaish-e-Mohammed really had, it would cause a media frenzy. He says their numbers aren’t one or two or even a thousand just that it’s a lot, and that global media would explode if he revealed the truth.

It’s not clear exactly when this message was recorded, but security sources are linking it to Jaish-e-Mohammed. And honestly, these kinds of statements usually come out when groups like this are feeling the heat.

India’s recent operations killed dozens of militants, and soon after, this message surfaced. It fits a pattern.

As for Masood Azhar himself, he hasn’t shown his face in public since 2019. After an airstrike hit his hideout in Bahawalpur, he’s kept a low profile. Since then, every so often, an audio message or a letter with his name pops up.

Experts see these messages for what they are: attempts to spread fear and make the group look stronger than it is. It’s all about the show. Are 

Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba generating funds? 

The terrorist groups in Pakistan are ready to defraud the global society again. The reports indicate that the terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba are abusing the Gaza crisis by using it to branch themselves and generate funds under the guise of relief.

The reports also include the fact that terrorist Masood Azhar is personally commanding this operation through the son and brother. The senior commander of Hamas, Naji Zaheer, is also attending the events arranged by the front organisations of Lashkar.

Terrorist groups are storing the cash in their online wallets rather than depositing it in bank accounts, as this will not place them on the spotlight of international financial regulators such as FATF. 

It is worth mentioning that new funding options are being adopted by the Pakistani terrorist groups and Hamas together. Another way these groups are using online platforms is through Easypaisa, cryptocurrency, and other digital wallets.

MUST READ: Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Jaish-e-Mohammadlatest world newsMasood Azhar

RELATED News

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

LATEST NEWS

‘That Chapter Is Over’: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce with Dhanashree Verma, Calls Himself ‘Happily Single’

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled Kerala Congress MLA Arrested In Third Sexual Assault Case From Hotel Room In Palakkad

Who Is Ashish Malpani? ‘I Was Asked to Pick’- Why the Malpani Group Heir Gave Up His Family Wealth for Love

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Sedatives Mixed In Food, Parents Tied Up By Domestic Worker: How A ‘Dramatic’ Theft Unfolded At Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Pune Home

Watch | Man Caught Defecating Inside Kattamaisamma Temple Premises In Hyderabad; Locals Demand Strict Action For ‘Indecent Act’

India vs New Zealand: Why Former NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Is Not Playing ODI Series Against IND | EXPLAINED

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning
Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning
Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning
Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

QUICK LINKS