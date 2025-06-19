Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Just After Modi-Carney Talks, Canadian Intelligence Labels India as ‘Foreign Interference Perpetrator’

Just After Modi-Carney Talks, Canadian Intelligence Labels India as ‘Foreign Interference Perpetrator’

Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta, a fresh controversy erupted — a Canadian intelligence report accused India of being a “perpetrator of foreign interference.”

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 19:56:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta, a fresh controversy erupted — a Canadian intelligence report accused India of being a “perpetrator of foreign interference.”

The report, from Canada’s top spy agency CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service), was made public by Reuters and comes right after the two leaders appeared to signal a major diplomatic reset by promising to rebuild the strained bilateral relationship.

A Warm Meeting Followed by a Cold Report

During their meeting in Alberta, both Prime Ministers reportedly had “constructive” discussions and agreed to bring back top diplomats who had been withdrawn in 2023, when ties hit a low following a high-profile diplomatic standoff. The decision to restore ambassadors on both sides was seen as a step toward normalization.

However, within hours of this apparent thaw, Reuters released details of a Canadian intelligence report that once again puts India in the global spotlight — and not in a good way.

The CSIS report alleges that India has engaged in “transnational repression” and is trying to influence political dynamics within Canada, especially targeting Sikh activists and pro-Khalistan groups. The report also claims that Indian officials and their local allies in Canada have tried to shape political decisions to suit India’s interests.

Backdrop: The Nijjar Controversy Still Lingers

The new report adds fuel to an already sensitive topic.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated sharply in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist who was gunned down in British Columbia.

India strongly denied the allegations and instead accused Canada of being too soft on Sikh separatist groups, many of whom India has designated as extremists or terrorists.

Intelligence Report Reopens Old Wounds

The CSIS document now alleges that India, while viewing China as its main counter-intelligence threat, has made foreign interference a key part of its operations in Canada. The report also lists Russia, Iran, and Pakistan as other countries posing a threat to Canadian sovereignty, but highlights India’s role in targeting diaspora groups.

According to CSIS, Indian officials have engaged in activities aimed at “influencing political figures and communities” in Canada — particularly those with Khalistani sympathies. The goal, the report claims, is to pressure Canadian policy on issues that matter to India.

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Sharing

Back in October 2023, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had publicly stated that it shared dozens of threats made against Sikh activists with other agencies. Many of these individuals were linked to the Khalistan movement, which seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs carved out of India’s Punjab region — an idea strongly opposed by New Delhi.

While Indian officials have long maintained that such movements are dangerous and funded by extremist networks, Canada continues to treat some of these groups as part of “free speech and community activism” — a position that has sparked repeated clashes between the two democracies.

India Yet to Respond

So far, the Indian High Commission in Canada has not issued any comment on the intelligence report. The Chinese Embassy — also named in the CSIS document as a threat — has remained silent too.

The timing of the release has certainly complicated the otherwise optimistic outcome of the Modi-Carney meeting, which some hoped would open a new chapter in India-Canada relations.

Domestic Pressure on Carney

Carney’s decision to invite Modi to the G7 and engage in talks has not gone down well with everyone back home. The report states that segments of Canada’s Sikh community were critical of Carney’s outreach to Modi, especially in light of the unresolved allegations related to Nijjar’s death.

Observers believe this backlash may have played a role in the public timing of the CSIS report, sending a signal to both domestic critics and international partners that Canada is keeping a close eye on foreign interference — no matter the source.

Tags: canadamodi-carneyzindia
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?