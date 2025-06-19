Just After Modi-Carney Talks, Canadian Intelligence Labels India as ‘Foreign Interference Perpetrator’

Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta, a fresh controversy erupted — a Canadian intelligence report accused India of being a “perpetrator of foreign interference.”

The report, from Canada’s top spy agency CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service), was made public by Reuters and comes right after the two leaders appeared to signal a major diplomatic reset by promising to rebuild the strained bilateral relationship.

A Warm Meeting Followed by a Cold Report

During their meeting in Alberta, both Prime Ministers reportedly had “constructive” discussions and agreed to bring back top diplomats who had been withdrawn in 2023, when ties hit a low following a high-profile diplomatic standoff. The decision to restore ambassadors on both sides was seen as a step toward normalization.

However, within hours of this apparent thaw, Reuters released details of a Canadian intelligence report that once again puts India in the global spotlight — and not in a good way.

The CSIS report alleges that India has engaged in “transnational repression” and is trying to influence political dynamics within Canada, especially targeting Sikh activists and pro-Khalistan groups. The report also claims that Indian officials and their local allies in Canada have tried to shape political decisions to suit India’s interests.

Backdrop: The Nijjar Controversy Still Lingers

The new report adds fuel to an already sensitive topic.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated sharply in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist who was gunned down in British Columbia.

India strongly denied the allegations and instead accused Canada of being too soft on Sikh separatist groups, many of whom India has designated as extremists or terrorists.

Intelligence Report Reopens Old Wounds

The CSIS document now alleges that India, while viewing China as its main counter-intelligence threat, has made foreign interference a key part of its operations in Canada. The report also lists Russia, Iran, and Pakistan as other countries posing a threat to Canadian sovereignty, but highlights India’s role in targeting diaspora groups.

According to CSIS, Indian officials have engaged in activities aimed at “influencing political figures and communities” in Canada — particularly those with Khalistani sympathies. The goal, the report claims, is to pressure Canadian policy on issues that matter to India.

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Sharing

Back in October 2023, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had publicly stated that it shared dozens of threats made against Sikh activists with other agencies. Many of these individuals were linked to the Khalistan movement, which seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs carved out of India’s Punjab region — an idea strongly opposed by New Delhi.

While Indian officials have long maintained that such movements are dangerous and funded by extremist networks, Canada continues to treat some of these groups as part of “free speech and community activism” — a position that has sparked repeated clashes between the two democracies.

India Yet to Respond

So far, the Indian High Commission in Canada has not issued any comment on the intelligence report. The Chinese Embassy — also named in the CSIS document as a threat — has remained silent too.

The timing of the release has certainly complicated the otherwise optimistic outcome of the Modi-Carney meeting, which some hoped would open a new chapter in India-Canada relations.

Domestic Pressure on Carney

Carney’s decision to invite Modi to the G7 and engage in talks has not gone down well with everyone back home. The report states that segments of Canada’s Sikh community were critical of Carney’s outreach to Modi, especially in light of the unresolved allegations related to Nijjar’s death.

Observers believe this backlash may have played a role in the public timing of the CSIS report, sending a signal to both domestic critics and international partners that Canada is keeping a close eye on foreign interference — no matter the source.