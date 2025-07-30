Home > World > Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

After receiving a Tsunami alert in the Marquesas Islands, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the military in French Polynesia is on standby to help with rescue operations or medical evacuations if needed.

Credit - X@soundarc2001
Credit - X@soundarc2001

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 30, 2025 17:30:00 IST

A Tsunami alert has been issued in French Polynesia for parts of the Marquesas Islands, stating that waves as high as four metres could hit some areas on Wednesday.

What Did Authorities Say?

The warning follows the powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sending tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

Officials say waves are likely to reach Ua Huka, Nuku Hiva, and Hiva Oa, whereas other islands in the group may witness wave heights between 60 cm and 90 cm.

The local government has urged residents to move to higher ground, stay away from the coast, and follow all emergency instructions. People were also advised to secure their boats or take them out of the water.

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the military in French Polynesia is on standby to help with rescue operations or medical evacuations if needed.

The Marquesas Islands, located in one of the most remote parts of the world, have a population of about 9,500, mostly of Polynesian descent. Major towns include Taiohae on Nuku Hiva and Atuona on Hiva Oa.

About Other Islands In French Polynesia

Other islands in French Polynesia may experience small waves under 30 cm, which are not expected to be dangerous or require evacuations.

French Polynesia is spread over 4,200 square kilometres of the Pacific Ocean and includes 118 islands across five island groups.

ALSO READ:  China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

Tags: French PolynesiaMarquesas Islandstsunami

RELATED News

UK Warns Israel: PM Keir Starmer Says Will Recognize Palestine if Gaza Crisis Persists
Breaking News: Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On India, Penalty for Russian Oil Purchase
Rising Support For Gaza in U.S? Poll Highlights Just 32 Percent Americans Support Israel
Tsunami Reaches California Coast; NWS Warns of Continued Wave Activity
Did A Tsunami Hit California After The 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia? Here Is What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing
When And Where To Watch India vs England 5th Test Live: The Oval Test Match TV Channels, Online Streaming Details
Is Jeremy Renner Returning For Hawkeye Season 2 Post Deadly Accident? Marvel Star Says, ‘Don’t Know If Anybody Wants To See Me In….’
Drama Explodes In Cousins Beach: Season 3 Of Episode 4 ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Teases Breakups, Betrayals, And Game-Changing Twists
Is Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy Targeting Russia-Linked Trade? India And Others Could Face Rising Tariffs
Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt
‘I Got Slapped 14 Times’, Recalls Isha Koppikar After She Asked Nagarjuna To Slap Her During Telugu Debut
Abhishek Sharma Reaches No. 1 In T20I Rankings, Joins Elite Company Of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves
Walk Before or After Eating? Which One Helps You Lose More Weight?
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?