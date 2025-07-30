Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves

A Tsunami alert has been issued in French Polynesia for parts of the Marquesas Islands, stating that waves as high as four metres could hit some areas on Wednesday.

What Did Authorities Say?

The warning follows the powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sending tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

Officials say waves are likely to reach Ua Huka, Nuku Hiva, and Hiva Oa, whereas other islands in the group may witness wave heights between 60 cm and 90 cm.

The local government has urged residents to move to higher ground, stay away from the coast, and follow all emergency instructions. People were also advised to secure their boats or take them out of the water.

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the military in French Polynesia is on standby to help with rescue operations or medical evacuations if needed.

The Marquesas Islands, located in one of the most remote parts of the world, have a population of about 9,500, mostly of Polynesian descent. Major towns include Taiohae on Nuku Hiva and Atuona on Hiva Oa.

About Other Islands In French Polynesia

Other islands in French Polynesia may experience small waves under 30 cm, which are not expected to be dangerous or require evacuations.

French Polynesia is spread over 4,200 square kilometres of the Pacific Ocean and includes 118 islands across five island groups.

ALSO READ: China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake