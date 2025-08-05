LIVE TV
Home > World > Man Missing Since 1997 Found Frozen In PoK Glacier After 28 Years – What Trekker Discovered Will Shock You

Man Missing Since 1997 Found Frozen In PoK Glacier After 28 Years – What Trekker Discovered Will Shock You

A man who disappeared in 1997 has been found frozen in a glacier in PoK's Kohistan mountains after 28 years. Identified as Naseer Uddin, he disappeared during a snowstorm while crossing Supat Valley amid a family feud. His body, preserved in ice, was discovered by a local trekker as glacial melt exposed long-hidden remains.

Body of man missing since 1997 found in melting glacier in Pakistan-occupied Kohistan; ID card confirms identity. Photo/X.
Body of man missing since 1997 found in melting glacier in Pakistan-occupied Kohistan; ID card confirms identity. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 15:17:00 IST

The body of a man who went missing in 1997 has been discovered on a melting glacier in the Kohistan mountains of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), exposed nearly three decades later due to climate change-induced ice melt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Naseer Uddin Disappeared 28 Years Ago

The remains were found in the Lady Meadows area of Palas, Kohistan, and identified as those of Naseer Uddin, who disappeared during a snowstorm while travelling through the remote Supat Valley, as per ARY News.

Remarkably well-preserved despite the passage of 28 years, the body was identified through a national identity card found in his pocket.

Naseer Uddin Left Home Due To A Family Feud

Local resident Umar Khan and his friends came across the remains while trekking through the glacier-covered region. According to Umar Khan, Naseer Uddin and his family had left their hometown in Palas due to a longstanding family feud and were journeying through the area when the tragedy occurred, as per ARY News.

Kohistan District Police Officer Amjad Hussain confirmed the discovery, stating that Naseer Uddin likely lost his life after falling into a crevasse during the snowstorm.

Body Buried To Prevent Decomposition

Umar Khan said he temporarily buried the body to prevent decomposition and later traced and informed the deceased’s family.

Earlier, German Olympic and World Champion biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries in a climbing accident in Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) reported, as per ARY News.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the PoGB government, confirmed that Dahlmeier lost her life due to a landslide in the Baltistan region. He stated that a rescue team retrieved her body, and once they descend to the base camp, a government helicopter will be dispatched to transport it.

Earlier, two German female climbers were caught in a landslide in the Shigar district of Baltistan. One of the climbers was successfully rescued, while Laura Dahlmeier tragically did not survive.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: pakistan newsWorld news

