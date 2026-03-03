Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Alleges ‘Zionist Plan,’ Accuses Israel Of Iran Conflict As He Warns Of Regional Fallout

The recent US and Israeli strikes inside Iran have rattled Pakistan, which shares a long, tense border with its western neighbour.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused Israel of fueling the conflict in Iran as part of a “Zionist plan” meant to turn Pakistan into a “vassal state.”

Khawaja Asif’s Explosive Remarks on Zionism Spark Global Attention

He warned that if Israel comes out on top, it could trigger a coordinated effort between Afghanistan, India, and Iran against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s situation feels tense on all sides. The country is openly clashing with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan and just fought a brief war with India in May 2025. Iran, meanwhile, borders Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a region troubled by insurgency for years.

On X (formerly Twitter), Asif went further, blaming Zionism, the movement for a Jewish homeland for playing a role, directly or indirectly, in nearly every major conflict affecting the Muslim world since Israel’s founding in 1948.

Pakistan Links Iran War to Wider Geopolitical Strategy

He claimed this ideology drives most large-scale wars in Muslim countries. Asif also insisted that global powers answer to Zionist influence, saying Zionists have shaped the world economy for decades.

Talking about the current Iran-Israel-US confrontation, Asif argued this war was forced on Iran, despite Tehran’s willingness to negotiate. He called it a “Zionist-orchestrated” effort to push Israel’s influence right up to Pakistan’s borders.

Asif didn’t stop there. He warned that if Israel wins, India, Afghanistan, and Iran would unite in hostility towards Pakistan, surrounding the country with enemies and threatening its sovereignty.

He urged Pakistan’s 250 million people to recognise what he called a conspiracy, warning them to stay vigilant against “mutual enemies,” no matter their political or religious differences.

He also played up Pakistan’s nuclear strength, crediting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the 1998 nuclear tests that made Pakistan’s capabilities official.

Khawaja Asif dubs Pakistan’s military “world-renowned”

Asif called Pakistan’s military “world-renowned” and said those nuclear weapons protect the country from Zionist threats. He voiced support for a free Palestine and prayed for Pakistan’s continued security.

Wrapping up, he called on Muslim-majority countries to unite, recognise their common challenges, and work together.

Asif’s comments come as the US and Israel are locked in heavy fighting with Iran. The conflict started with American and Israeli airstrikes that devastated Iran’s military and religious leadership, even killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The violence has since spread across the Middle East, with Iran launching drones and missiles at countries like Bahrain, Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

This isn’t new territory for Pakistan’s leadership. The country’s narrative often paints India as its main enemy, even as Pakistan has backed proxy wars and accused New Delhi of supporting Baloch separatists.

Now, Pakistan is calling the Afghan Taliban, once its own protégés, an “Indian proxy.” The sense of being encircled by enemies says a lot about Pakistan’s own self-defeating policies.

