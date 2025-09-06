LIVE TV
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:02:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ideals of Lord Ram give strength and inspiration to millions across the globe, after Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his spouse Aum Tashi Doma visited the Shri Janambhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

“Wonderful to see PM Tobgay and his wife pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram give strength and inspiration to millions across the globe,” PM Modi posted on X.

Tobgay, on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6, offered prayers at the temple in Ayodhya on Friday along with his wife. During their visit, the couple took part in rituals and inspected the temple premises.

They were received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who welcomed them on behalf of the state government.

Their visit is part of Tobgay’s ongoing tour of India, which highlights the close cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan.

His spiritual engagements in Ayodhya are also aligned with the broader themes of his visit, where he has highlighted the enduring value of ancient learning and shared traditions.

Earlier, while addressing an event streamed live on Nalanda University’s YouTube channel, Tobgay emphasised that the “Nalanda spirit,” rooted in the ancient centre of learning in Bihar, must continue to thrive, while assuring that Bhutan will play its part in spreading and nurturing it.

Speaking at the event, Tobgay said, “I would like to thank the government of India for continuing the tradition of Nalanda Mahavira and continuing to spread the Nalanda spirit. And, in that spirit, for giving Bhutan the opportunity to build a temple in Rajgir.”

He further expressed his appreciation, adding, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to visit this historic city, Rajgir.”

Elaborating on the role of the institution, the Bhutanese Prime Minister stated, “Today, you have the Nalanda University continuing to carry on the Nalanda spirit…. Learn and grow in oneness with Nalanda. The Nalanda spirit must grow, and we in Bhutan will do our part to propagate, to nurture this spirit.”

During an interaction with the audience, Tobgay was asked about Bhutan’s ties with Nalanda. In response, he said, “A lot is happening between Bhutan and Nalanda, especially when we have a temple now.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ayodhyabhutanindianarendra modiRam Mandirtobgay

