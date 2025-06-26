Pope Leo Decries ‘Diabolical Intensity’ of Middle East Conflict, Calls for International Law to Prevail Amid Violence

Pope Leo, while addressing Catholic bishops and aid agencies at the Vatican on Thursday described the hostilities in the Middle East as having reached a “diabolical intensity previously unknown,” according to a report published by Reuters.

“Today, violent conflict seems to be raging… with a diabolical intensity previously unknown,” he reportedly said. The US-born pontiff, who was elected last month to succeed the late Pope Francis, further lamented that the region was being “devastated by wars, plundered by special interests, and covered by a cloud of hatred that renders the air unbreathable and toxic,” as reported by Reuters.

Pope Leo Calls Gaza Situation ‘Tragic and Inhumane’

Pointing toward the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he termed the situation “tragic and inhumane.” Although he didn’t mention Israel directly, his appeal for more humanitarian access followed his earlier calls for Israel to open aid routes into the ravaged Palestinian enclave.

“It is truly distressing to see the principle of ‘might makes right’ prevailing in so many situations today, all for the sake of legitimising the pursuit of self-interest,” Pope Leo said, per Reuters. He further expressed concern, suggesting that “the force of international law and humanitarian law seems no longer to be binding”, while lamenting “the alleged right to coerce others”.

21 Killed in Gaza as Strikes Continue, Ceasefire Talks Stalled

Meanwhile, at least 21 Palestinians were killed as violence in Gaza intensified further, according to a Reuters report, which cited local medics. A school where displaced families had taken refuge was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the suburb of Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City’s suburb, killing nine individuals, the report said, adding that another strike killed nine individuals near a tent encampment in Khan Younis.

In central Gaza, Israeli gunfire reportedly killed three individuals and injured many others as civilians gathered for UN aid trucks.

How Did the Israel-Hamas Conflict Begin?

Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in retaliation for Hamas’ October 2023 assault that reportedly left 1,200 Israelis dead and resulted in at least 251 others being taken hostage. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that Hamas surrender its weapons and release all hostages.

Hamas, for its part, has said that the group will only release the remaining hostages if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and an unconditional withdrawal from Gaza. The Palestinian group has signalled a willingness to cede governance of the territory, although it has consistently rejected the proposition of disarmament.

Even as international players, including the previous mediators Egypt, Qatar and the US, have pushed for fresh ceasefire negotiations, no new talks have been scheduled. The war, now in its ninth month, has killed over 56,000 Palestinians and devastated much of Gaza, according to local health authorities.

