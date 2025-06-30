Protests Break Out in Bangladesh Over Reports of Hindu Woman’s Assault in Cumilla

Nationwide protests broke out in Bangladesh over the weekend after a viral video of the alleged rape of a minority community woman in Cumilla district started making rounds, media reports suggest. The incident, which took place at Muradnagar Upazila, has outraged the nation, with increasing demands for justice and accountability from the Yunus-led interim government.

What Is the Case About?

According to a report published by BDNews24, a Hindu woman from Bangladesh’s Muradnagar has alleged that a man named Fazr Ali who is also a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, broke into her house late at night, assaulted her, and was attacked by his brother and others who filmed a video of the attack. The woman shared her traumatic ordeal while speaking with bdnews24.com, telling the local publication that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Fazr had called her from outside, requesting her to open the door. When she denied it, he allegedly entered the house and attacked her.

A few moments later, seven or eight individuals entered the room, the woman further told the portal. “They began beating both Fazr and me. His younger brother Shah Poran was behind it,” the woman alleged, adding that the attack was recorded and later posted online.

In a related development, a human chain and protest march was organised by various organisations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 31 May to protest the violence against religious minorities and ethnic communities across Bangladesh, news agency ANI reported, citing a statement from Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, a minority group.

Social Media Circulation of Reported Video Draws Backlash

The reported video of the act subsequently went viral on social media, generating backlash amid calls for justice. Police arrested Fazr in Dhaka early Saturday morning, and four others were also arrested for sharing the video, bdnews24.com reported.

A statement from Cumilla police cited by the local news website corroborated the incident and mentioned that Fazr ran away after being beaten by a crowd, while others recorded the victim. The woman underwent a medical examination, the report said, adding that the case was filed with Fazr as the first accused.

Incident Stirs Political Storm

The incident has also stirred a political storm with the opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) blaming the ruling Awami League for attempting to tarnish its reputation by falsely implicating Fazr, who was alleged to have been involved in money laundering among other things. This incident is part of a well-orchestrated plot to politically divert attention, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The Awami League, however, has denied any connection, and local party leaders claimed Fazr was never an official member of the party.

