Home > World > Protests Break Out in Bangladesh Over Reports of Hindu Woman’s Assault in Cumilla

Protests Break Out in Bangladesh Over Reports of Hindu Woman’s Assault in Cumilla

A viral video showing the alleged rape and assault of a Hindu woman in Cumilla district has led to widespread protests in Bangladesh. The victim, who accused a man named Fazr Ali of breaking into her home and raping her, was later allegedly assaulted by a group of men who are reported to have filmed the incident. Police arrested Fazr Ali and four others for distributing the video. A case was filed, and the victim underwent a medical examination.

Protests erupted in Bangladesh after a viral video showed the alleged rape and assault of a Hindu woman in Cumilla.
Nationwide protests erupted in Bangladesh after a viral video showed the alleged rape and assault of a Hindu woman in Cumilla. The incident has sparked political controversy, with accusations from the BNP and Awami League demanding justice for the victim. (Image courtesy: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 12:01:54 IST

Google News

Nationwide protests broke out in Bangladesh over the weekend after a viral video of the alleged rape of a minority community woman in Cumilla district started making rounds, media reports suggest. The incident, which took place at Muradnagar Upazila, has outraged the nation, with increasing demands for justice and accountability from the Yunus-led interim government.

What Is the Case About?

According to a report published by BDNews24, a Hindu woman from Bangladesh’s Muradnagar has alleged that a man named Fazr Ali who is also a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, broke into her house late at night, assaulted her, and was attacked by his brother and others who filmed a video of the attack. The woman shared her traumatic ordeal while speaking with bdnews24.com, telling the local publication that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Fazr had called her from outside, requesting her to open the door. When she denied it, he allegedly entered the house and attacked her.

A few moments later, seven or eight individuals entered the room, the woman further told the portal. “They began beating both Fazr and me. His younger brother Shah Poran was behind it,” the woman alleged, adding that the attack was recorded and later posted online.  

In a related development, a human chain and protest march was organised by various organisations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 31 May to protest the violence against religious minorities and ethnic communities across Bangladesh, news agency ANI reported, citing a statement from Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, a minority group.

ALSO READ: Fatwa Issued Against Trump And Netanyahu By Iran Cleric, Calls Them ‘Enemies Of God’

Social Media Circulation of Reported Video Draws Backlash

The reported video of the act subsequently went viral on social media, generating backlash amid calls for justice. Police arrested Fazr in Dhaka early Saturday morning, and four others were also arrested for sharing the video, bdnews24.com reported.

A statement from Cumilla police cited by the local news website corroborated the incident and mentioned that Fazr ran away after being beaten by a crowd, while others recorded the victim. The woman underwent a medical examination, the report said, adding that the case was filed with Fazr as the first accused. 

Incident Stirs Political Storm

The incident has also stirred a political storm with the opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) blaming the ruling Awami League for attempting to tarnish its reputation by falsely implicating Fazr, who was alleged to have been involved in money laundering among other things. This incident is part of a well-orchestrated plot to politically divert attention, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The Awami League, however, has denied any connection, and local party leaders claimed Fazr was never an official member of the party. 

ALSO READ: Manipur: Here are the Key Issues on the Agenda for CSOs Meet With MHA Officials

Tags: bangladesh hindu woman assaultedbangladesh protestsbangladesh rape casecumilla rape case
