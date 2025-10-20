Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) – A Russian overnight attack damaged port infrastructure and disrupted train connections to some ports, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Monday. "Russia is deliberately targeting our transport arteries – the things that connect the country, support the economy, and sustain life," Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram. He added that Russian attacks also damaged railway infrastructure in Ukraine's northern region of Chernihiv. (Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Toby Chopra)

