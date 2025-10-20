LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 12:34:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) – A Russian overnight attack damaged port infrastructure and disrupted train connections to some ports, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Monday. "Russia is deliberately targeting our transport arteries – the things that connect the country, support the economy, and sustain life," Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram. He added that Russian attacks also damaged railway infrastructure in Ukraine's northern region of Chernihiv. (Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

FACTBOX-The biggest luxury deals in recent years

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Gang War In US: Rohit Godara Targets Bishnoi Aide, Sparks Fear And Violence Across States

BRIEF-Tarczynski Starts ABB For Up To 2 Million New Series G Shares

BRIEF-Tamara Receives Restricted Finance License From Central Bank Of UAE

LATEST NEWS

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be In The Team? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

Aussie gains on easing trade tensions, resilient Chinese economy

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Kering agrees to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion as De Meo trims debt

Horrific Act Caught On Video: Man Touches A Minor Girl Inappropriately Sitting Right Next To Her On Train, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

Bigg Boss 19: Forget Baseer Ali, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, This Unexpected Housemate Steals Hearts, Becomes Season’s Most Popular Star!

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can Team India Still Make It To The Semi Finals After England And India’s Clash

Fall in China's exports of rare earth magnets stokes supply chain fears

Happy Diwali 2025: Laxmi Pooja Date, Timings, and Auspicious Muhurat For Divine Blessings

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says
Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says
Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says
Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says
QUICK LINKS