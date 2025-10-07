LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > World > State Department Daybook

State Department Daybook

State Department Daybook

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 17:03:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

State Department Daybook

UPDATES THE STATE DEPARTMENT DAYBOOK Tuesday, October 7, 2025 —– The daybook editor is Timothy Ryan (reachable at 202-843-6282 or Tim.Ryan@TR.com or DCDaybook@yahoo.com). Subscribers: For any problems in receiving daybook content, call 1-800-435-0101 and hit option 5. Content is intended for guidance purposes only and should not be cited on the record. —– —– FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP'S SCHEDULE +No public events are scheduled. —– —– The Reuters State Department Daybook October 7, 2025 REUTERS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Told Benjamin Netanyahu To Be ‘F*cking Negative’, Here Is What He Said
AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes TikTok Comeback, Boasts ‘I Saved The App’, Tells Users ‘You Owe Me…’
IED Blast In Pakistan’s Jaffar Express Train, Six Coaches Derailed, Baloch Army Suspected Behind The Blast

LATEST NEWS

State Department Daybook
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 08, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?
Mood Food: How Your Emotions Affect What You Eat (and Why It Matters)
New Research Links Microplastic Exposure to Increased Risk of Colon Cancer, Say Scientists
Global Business & Education Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites World Leaders for Purposeful Progress
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule
Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points
State Department Daybook

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

State Department Daybook

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

State Department Daybook
State Department Daybook
State Department Daybook
State Department Daybook

QUICK LINKS