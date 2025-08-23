Texas Governor Greg Abbott Vows to Sign GOP-Favoring Congressional Map Amid Redistricting Fight

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday said he would quickly sign off on a newly-approved congressional voting map designed to favor Republican candidates, The Associated Press reported. The GOP-drawn map adds five new Republican-leaning districts and seeks to help the party retain its narrow House majority in 2026.

“One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law,” Abbott said in a statement, per AP.

The map’s passage comes as both Republicans and Democrats across the US scramble to redraw congressional lines to boost their respective odds in the upcoming midterm elections.