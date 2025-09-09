LIVE TV
Home > World > THESE Hollywood Celebrities Refused to Work With Israel – Is Mark ‘The Hulk’ Ruffalo a Part of It?

THESE Hollywood Celebrities Refused to Work With Israel – Is Mark 'The Hulk' Ruffalo a Part of It?

Over 1,200 Hollywood stars, including Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Mark Ruffalo, pledged to boycott Israeli institutions involved in Gaza war crimes. Backed by Film Workers for Palestine, they condemned genocide, apartheid, and complicity, urging global action for justice and Palestinian freedom.

More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces. (ANI)
More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces. (ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 9, 2025 19:02:54 IST

Over 1,200 Hollywood celebrities and filmmakers have vowed to stop cooperation with Israeli institutions and firms that are involved in war crimes in Gaza and genocide of Palestinians. The major celebrities among these include Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Mark Ruffalo. Most of these stars have been awarded prestigious awards such as the Oscars, BAFTA, Emmy and Palme d’Or.

Additionally, the list covers Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Boots Riley, Emma Seligman, Joshua Oppenheimer and Mike Leigh, and actors like Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Hannah Einbinder.

Other names are Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Melissa Barrera, Cynthia Nixon, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Joe Alwyn and Josh O’Connor.

Who is the Group Behind This?

A group called Film Workers for Palestine revealed the statement by the celebrities. The aim of the group is to bring the movie professionals from across the globe on a single platform such that it “stand for an end to genocide, and for a free Palestine.”

Moreover, the celebrities pledged to reject “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

“As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror,” the statement by the celebrities said.

Celebrities Seek More Voices Against Genocide in Palestine

“Standing for equality, justice, and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty that none of us can ignore. So too, we must speak out now against the harm done to the Palestinian people,” it noted further.

The group also urged the global movie stars to speak out against racism and dehumanisation and to indulge in all ‘possible’ activities which can aid the Palestinians as they face genocide by Israel.

Last year in 2024, more than 7,000 authors, editors, and members of publishing staff had vowed to avoid all the publishing houses from Israel who were ‘complicit’. These include Percival Everett, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, and Shifa Saltagi Safadi, Khaled Hosseini, Piper Kerman and Ling Ma.

Also Read: Israel Orders Full Evacuation of Gaza City Ahead of Major Military Operation

Tags: hollywoodisraelpalestine

THESE Hollywood Celebrities Refused to Work With Israel – Is Mark ‘The Hulk’ Ruffalo a Part of It?

QUICK LINKS