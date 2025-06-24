Unidentified Drones Hit Iraq’s Taji Base Amid Rising Iran-US Tensions

Tensions in the Middle East continued to rise early Tuesday as two unidentified drones targeted Iraq’s Taji military base, located just north of Baghdad. The attack, reported by Iraq’s state news agency INA, caused some material damage but, luckily, no casualties.

Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi, the commander of Baghdad’s operations, confirmed to INA that one of the drones hit a post at the base.

One Drone Hit Radar, Another Fell Near Generator

According to a security official speaking to AFP, the first drone hit a radar system at the Taji base, causing material damage but no injuries. Around the same time, a second drone fell near a generator, according to government security spokesperson Saad Maan.

It’s still unclear who was behind the attack—no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Second Drone Incident Near US Troops Outside Baghdad

Another drone incident was reported in Radwaniya, around 10 kilometers west of Baghdad International Airport. That area hosts US troops as part of the ongoing anti-jihadist coalition efforts.

Again, there were no casualties, and Iraqi officials say that so far, Iran has not directly attacked any US bases inside Iraq, despite increased tensions after the latest round of military strikes between the US and Iran.

Drone Attacks Follow Iran’s Missile Strike on US Base in Qatar

These drone strikes come just hours after Iran fired missiles at a US military base in Qatar, in response to an earlier American bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. The back-and-forth has raised fears of a wider conflict spreading across the region.

While President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Iran and Israel had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, the situation on the ground tells a different story.

Ceasefire Uncertainty as Attacks Continue

According to Iran’s foreign minister, Tehran was willing to stop its military actions if Israel halted attacks by 4 a.m. Tehran time on Tuesday. But almost an hour after that deadline, sirens began to sound in Israel, and the Israeli military warned that Iran had launched fresh missile attacks.

This suggests that any ceasefire agreement—if one exists—is either falling apart or was never fully in place to begin with.

Taji Base’s Complicated History With US Troops

The Taji military base, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Baghdad, has long been a key site for military operations. Before the US-led coalition withdrew in 2020, it held up to 2,000 international troops.

In the months leading up to that withdrawal, the base was frequently targeted by rocket attacks—many blamed on Iran-backed militias. Since then, control of the base has been handed over to Iraqi security forces.

