US Revokes Visas Of Six Foreigners Over Social Media Posts On Charlie Kirk’s Killing: What Did They Say?

The US State Department on Tuesday announced it had revoked the visas of six foreign nationals after they made social media posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The decision came on the same day President Donald Trump awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the department said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). It identified the six individuals as citizens of South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay.

According to the department, an Argentine national had accused Kirk of “spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric,” while a German user commented, “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.” Officials said they were still reviewing the accounts of other visa holders who “celebrated” Kirk’s killing at a Utah university event last month.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead in September during a campus event. The accused, Tyler James Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The visa action was announced just hours before Trump honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, during a ceremony at the White House on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

“Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and freedom,” Trump said, joined by Kirk’s widow Erika, Argentine President Javier Milei, and several conservative figures. “He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth and fighting for a stronger America.”

During the event, Trump blamed “radical left violence” for the killing and accused political rivals of encouraging extremism. He also pledged a broader response, including stronger social media vetting, visa cancellations, and investigations into leftist groups. The administration has already designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation and is exploring labeling it as a foreign terrorist group.

