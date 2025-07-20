LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch! Influencer Eats Chicken At ISKCON Govinda Restaurant, Says 'Free The Chicken'

Watch! Influencer Eats Chicken At ISKCON Govinda Restaurant, Says ‘Free The Chicken’

A British man of African descent created a stir at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in London by eating KFC chicken inside the strictly vegetarian premises. The man also offered the non-veg food to staff and customers, leading to his removal by security and widespread outrage online.

Pic Credit: Screenshot From X
Pic Credit: Screenshot From X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 17:02:47 IST

A man of African descent from Britain created a scene at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in London by bringing in and eating non-vegetarian food. Govinda, a well-known vegetarian restaurant run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), does not serve meat.

When the man was informed that only vegetarian food was available, he took out a box of KFC chicken and started eating it inside the restaurant. He also offered the chicken to the staff and other customers, which led to discomfort and anger.

Restaurant Staff Called Security

Restaurant staff quickly called for security as the man’s behaviour continued to disturb the peaceful environment. The staff tried to reason with him, but he refused to stop eating the chicken. Security personnel later removed him from the premises.

The incident was captured in a video that is now being widely shared on social media. The video clearly shows the man entering the restaurant with the food and eating it at one of the tables. 

Internet Users React Strongly

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many users have criticised the man’s actions and described them as disrespectful and offensive. Some viewers accused him of racism and religious intolerance.

One user wrote, “He achieved nothing by harassing people! Zero achievement but created a nuisance in society.” Another person commented, “Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station… this is pure hate towards Hindus.”

Public Questions Intent Behind the Act

Several users questioned why the restaurant staff did not involve the police immediately. One person said, “Why didn’t they call the police?

They are smiling. If you are a coward, don’t ask others for help.” Another user added, “The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance that cannot be tolerated in any civilised society.” The comments reflect growing concerns about respect for religious practices in multicultural cities like London.

ISKCON, also known as the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is a spiritual group founded in 1966 by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. It promotes values like peace, devotion, and self-realisation through the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Govinda, its restaurant, strictly serves vegetarian food as part of its religious principles. The organisation urges all visitors to respect their customs when visiting their premises.

