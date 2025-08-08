LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 8, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1511 Here!

Wordle #1511 answer for August 8, 2025, is IMBUE. Hints: no repeated letters, three vowel, starts with I, it is a verb, related to texture. Wordle remains popular with millions for its daily challenge and global shared experience.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 8, 2025 01:58:00 IST

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction, it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone, hints and the solution for puzzle #1511 (August 8, 2025) are provided below. Let us here take a plunge into today’s puzzle!

Hints for Wordle #1511

  • Starting Letter: The word begins with “I.”

  • Vowel Count: It contains three vowels (A, E, I, O, U).

  • Repeated Letters: No letters are repeated; all five are unique.

  • Word Type: It’s a verb, meaning to infuse or inspire something thoroughly.

  • Additional Clue: The word relates to filling or saturating, often used in contexts like adding qualities or emotions to something.

Hints and Strategies

Start with a heavy-vowel word like “AUDIO” or “OUZEL” to scoop the three vowels quickly. Then test the common consonants with STONE to reach the most narrowed down options. Take note of the colour feedback: green locks in position, yellow requires repositioning, and gray eliminates letters. Use the NYT WordleBot for post-game analysis if needed.

Spoiler Alert!

The answer is below; stop here if you want to solve it yourself!

Solution to Wordle No 1511

The Wordle answer for August 8, 2025, is IMBUE.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after unleashing nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its raging debut, Wordle continues to be that daily ritual for millions. What started as a pastime during the pandemic has become an indispensable tool for anyone who loves wordplay and a little daily exercise for the brain.

Keep your streak going and check back tomorrow for hints for puzzle #1512.

Tags: WordleWordle gameWordle Hintwordle puzzle

