LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World > What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

The White House has launched a federal review after a deadly California crash involving 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal immigrant accused of driving under the influence. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Singh had obtained a California commercial driver’s license, prompting concerns about serious gaps in the licensing system.

White House After California Crash
White House After California Crash

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 24, 2025 09:19:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

White House reaction California Crash: After the deadly truck crash in California, the White House has raised serious concerns about loopholes in the process of issuing commercial driver’s licenses. Thetragic incident involved 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, who was accused of entering the United States illegally and later charged with manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Singh had obtained a California commercial driver’s license. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has initiated a review to determine how the license was issued, describing the move as part of a larger effort to prevent licenses from being “wrongfully granted.”

Immigration Detainer Filed Against Driver by ICE

Leavitt stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer against Singh following his arrest by California authorities. She said that Singh had entered the United States through the southern border in 2022 and was released into the country by the previous administration. The White House expressed concern over the pattern of such cases involving undocumented immigrants operating commercial vehicles.

You Might Be Interested In

Leavitt added that Transportation Secretary Michael Duffy has frequently addressed this issue, calling for stronger screening procedures for commercial license applicants. The administration has committed to tightening enforcement measures nationwide to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

According to Leavitt, the Department of Transportation has launched a federal-level investigation into how individuals like Singh are able to obtain commercial vehicle licenses. She called the situation “unacceptable” and highlighted that it represents a “disturbing pattern.” She said the administration is “absolutely cracking down” on failures in the system that have allowed unqualified individuals to hold positions of high responsibility.

California Crash Kills Three, Injures Four

The fatal crash took place on October 22 on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County. Singh’s semi-truck reportedly rammed into slow-moving traffic, sparking a massive fire that killed three people and injured four others. Investigators said Singh was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Dashcam footage obtained by ABC7 News showed Singh’s truck speeding before crashing into an SUV, triggering a chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including four large trucks. Police said the impact and resulting fire caused extensive damage across the highway. Singh faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Must Read: Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says ‘Response Will Be Very Serious’

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 8:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: California crashhome-hero-pos-3white house

RELATED News

UPDATE 2-NHL Standings

BRIEF-Blue Energy Says Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises A$2.6 Mln

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

Australia to consider modernising interbank settlement system

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 <.AXJO> INDEX UP 0.2% TO 9,048.20 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

LATEST NEWS

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia's resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?
What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?
What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?
What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

QUICK LINKS