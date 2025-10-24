What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

White House reaction California Crash: After the deadly truck crash in California, the White House has raised serious concerns about loopholes in the process of issuing commercial driver’s licenses. Thetragic incident involved 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, who was accused of entering the United States illegally and later charged with manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Singh had obtained a California commercial driver’s license. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has initiated a review to determine how the license was issued, describing the move as part of a larger effort to prevent licenses from being “wrongfully granted.”

Immigration Detainer Filed Against Driver by ICE

Leavitt stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer against Singh following his arrest by California authorities. She said that Singh had entered the United States through the southern border in 2022 and was released into the country by the previous administration. The White House expressed concern over the pattern of such cases involving undocumented immigrants operating commercial vehicles.

Leavitt added that Transportation Secretary Michael Duffy has frequently addressed this issue, calling for stronger screening procedures for commercial license applicants. The administration has committed to tightening enforcement measures nationwide to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

According to Leavitt, the Department of Transportation has launched a federal-level investigation into how individuals like Singh are able to obtain commercial vehicle licenses. She called the situation “unacceptable” and highlighted that it represents a “disturbing pattern.” She said the administration is “absolutely cracking down” on failures in the system that have allowed unqualified individuals to hold positions of high responsibility.

California Crash Kills Three, Injures Four

The fatal crash took place on October 22 on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County. Singh’s semi-truck reportedly rammed into slow-moving traffic, sparking a massive fire that killed three people and injured four others. Investigators said Singh was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Dashcam footage obtained by ABC7 News showed Singh’s truck speeding before crashing into an SUV, triggering a chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including four large trucks. Police said the impact and resulting fire caused extensive damage across the highway. Singh faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

