Who Is Mushahid Hussain? Pakistani Senator Trolled After Claiming Pakistan Repaid $3.5B Loan To UAE Out Of ‘Kindness’, Not Compulsion

Mushahid Hussain, a lawmaker from Pakistan, is being trolled on social media for his unusual and provocative defense of Islamabad’s decision to repay the USD 3.5 billion loan to the UAE. Mushahid appeared to say that Pakistan did not pay back the loan amount as it was obliged, but did it out of kindness as the UAE needed help at this time, when war is raging in West Asia.

UAE has urged Pakistan to repay its $3.5 billion in loans, which date back to the early 90s.

Mushahid Hussain Says UAE Is In Need

Appearing on a TV program, Mushahid said, “Pakistan took the right decision. Our UAE brothers are in need and helpless. We took a loan from them and will repay it in a time of crisis.”

Mushahid said it is Pakistan’s moral responsibility to help UAE at a time when it is going through a bad phase, as the country has always stood with Islamabad.

He boasted how Pakistan has helped building UAE, helped them raise their military by training the pilots and armed forces.

“We (Pak) created UAE. We trained their military. UAE was always a helpless country. We protected them coz we’re big brothers. Now we’re giving them money.” – Pak army rep Senator Mushahid Hussain mocks UAE Do UAE officials know how much Pak loves them? pic.twitter.com/gflraUGh58 — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) April 7, 2026

“Pakistan played an important role in building the UAE. We trained their armed forces. We have had good relations since the time of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (former President of the United Arab Emirates and one of the founding figures of the nation),” Mushahid added.

Mushahid Hussain Warns UAE For Warming Relations With India

The former information minister warned the UAE of warming its relationship with India while also giving a “brotherly advice” regarding the country’s demographics, claiming that the large Indian expatriate population is a potential long-term threat to the UAE’s sovereignty.

“Your population is 10 million; out of that, 4.3 million are from India,” Hussain noted. “Pay attention that the friendly ties with them do not land you up as part of Akhand Bharat.”

The relations between UAE and Pakistan have witnessed rough times in recent months, with the oil-rich Gulf nation moving closer to India.

Who is Mushahid Hussain?

Mushahid Hussain is a Pakistani senator from the Muslim League (Q). He is also the general secretary of the party. He is a known politician, journalist, educator, and former minister. In the past, he served as the Minister for Information, Culture, Tourism, Sports & Youth Affairs. He has also served as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Strategic Communications.

In 1984, he was reportedly involved in the first Pakistan–India Track II diplomacy while he was the editor of The Muslim.

He has a bachelor’s degree from the Former Christian College and a master’s degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington.

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