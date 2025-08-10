LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

The report stated that Washington delayed its decision until the last moment before ultimately refusing the waiver, effectively cancelling the visit.

Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Planned Visit To Pakistan?
Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Planned Visit To Pakistan?

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 13:37:04 IST

The United States has reportedly blocked a planned visit by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan by refusing to approve a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) travel ban exemption.

According to Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Islamabad on August 4, shortly after Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Kabul — a trip facilitated by China.

Diplomatic sources told Dawn that Muttaqi is under international sanctions, which bar him from travelling abroad without a special waiver from the UN sanctions committee. This committee, established under UNSC Resolution 1988 (2011), manages travel bans, asset freezes, and arms embargoes on Taliban-linked figures.

The report stated that Washington delayed its decision until the last moment before ultimately refusing the waiver, effectively cancelling the visit. The US move is believed to be linked to concerns over the Taliban government’s strengthening ties with China.

When asked at a recent briefing if the US had blocked Muttaqi’s travel, the State Department declined to confirm, saying, “We do not comment on rumours,” according to Dawn.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also avoided directly addressing the US role. At a weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said there were “certain procedural issues” to resolve and that no official dates had been confirmed for Muttaqi’s visit. “Once these procedural matters are resolved, we look forward to welcoming the Afghan foreign minister to Pakistan,” he added.

The Dawn report also noted that the US has frequently disagreed with China and Russia in the UNSC sanctions committee. While Washington pushes for stricter measures, Beijing and Moscow have supported more relaxed travel exemptions for Taliban officials.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

Tags: afghanistanpakistanus

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?
Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?
Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?
Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?