Why US Blocked Afghanistan Foreign Minister’s Planned Visit To Pakistan?

The United States has reportedly blocked a planned visit by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan by refusing to approve a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) travel ban exemption.

According to Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Islamabad on August 4, shortly after Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Kabul — a trip facilitated by China.

Diplomatic sources told Dawn that Muttaqi is under international sanctions, which bar him from travelling abroad without a special waiver from the UN sanctions committee. This committee, established under UNSC Resolution 1988 (2011), manages travel bans, asset freezes, and arms embargoes on Taliban-linked figures.

The report stated that Washington delayed its decision until the last moment before ultimately refusing the waiver, effectively cancelling the visit. The US move is believed to be linked to concerns over the Taliban government’s strengthening ties with China.

When asked at a recent briefing if the US had blocked Muttaqi’s travel, the State Department declined to confirm, saying, “We do not comment on rumours,” according to Dawn.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also avoided directly addressing the US role. At a weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said there were “certain procedural issues” to resolve and that no official dates had been confirmed for Muttaqi’s visit. “Once these procedural matters are resolved, we look forward to welcoming the Afghan foreign minister to Pakistan,” he added.

The Dawn report also noted that the US has frequently disagreed with China and Russia in the UNSC sanctions committee. While Washington pushes for stricter measures, Beijing and Moscow have supported more relaxed travel exemptions for Taliban officials.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know