Home > World > Zelenskyy calls for international support to stop "Kremlin criminals," after Russia's "vile" strikes on Kyiv

Zelenskyy calls for international support to stop "Kremlin criminals," after Russia's "vile" strikes on Kyiv

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 22:59:09 IST

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 7 (ANI): Describing the Russian attack on a government building in Kyiv as “vile”, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for international allies to follow through on their commitments, particularly in strengthening Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, “The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings – all that is needed is political will,” adding that he thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine.

Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war Saturday night, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours.

Zelenskyy said emergency services were working around the clock to address the aftermath of the attacks, which included over 800 drones and 13 missiles, four of which were ballistic.

Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, said several drones had crossed into Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, with a fire breaking out on its upper floors following the strikes.

“Since last night, work has been ongoing to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes – more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including four ballistic. According to preliminary information, several drones crossed the border of Ukraine and Belarus. In Kyiv, ordinary residential buildings have been destroyed. In one of them, the floors between the 4th and 8th stories have collapsed. As of now, two people have been reported killed, including one child. My condolences to all their loved ones. In total, dozens were injured in the capital alone. The Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged – a fire broke out on the upper floors,” the Ukrainian President stated.

He further stated that other regions across Ukraine were also hit.

In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and one person was reported killed in Safonivka of the Sumy region and the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa, causing further damage and concern.

“More than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed in Safonivka, Sumy region, and another one in the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa. Many regions have been affected over the past day. Our emergency services are working everywhere they are needed,” his post read.

He again urged international allies to maintain pressure on Moscow and follow through on commitments to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, referencing past agreements made in Paris and statements from Washington promising sanctions for failure to engage in peace efforts.

Zelenskyy described the attack as “vile,” saying that “such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.”

“Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris. We also count on the implementation of all the agreements to strengthen our air defence. Every additional system saves civilians from these vile strikes,” he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called it a “massive attack,” saying the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa all came under fire, as well as Kyiv.

In the capital, the building that houses the prime minister’s office, as well as some government ministries, was struck in the assault, she said, CNN reported.

“For the first time, the Government building, its roof, and upper floors were damaged by the enemy attacks. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. I thank them for their work,” Svyrydenko said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat,” a day after it was announced that dozens of Western countries have pledged to contribute to a potential peacekeeping force there if a ceasefire deal is agreed.

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv’s Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS