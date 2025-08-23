Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

On National Flag Day in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof and apprised him of the talks in Washington.

Zelenskyy-Dick Schoof Conversation

Schoof and Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees from the US and European allies. Zelenskyy on his X posted, “Today is a very special day in Ukraine – National Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for your important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We greatly value the assistance of the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives”.

“We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukraine’s defence production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future,” he added.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump renewed a threat on Friday to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks, showing frustration at Moscow a week after his warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he accused of saying “no to everything”, as per Al Jazeera.

Lavrov said a meeting with Zelenskyy and a deal were possible, provided there was a proper agenda for such a session. Zelenskyy has accused Russia of doing everything it can to make sure that a meeting between him and Putin does not take place, and called on Ukraine’s allies to apply renewed sanctions on Moscow if it continues to show no desire to end its invasion of his country, as per Al Jazeera.

Putin has said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” in Russia-US relations, and that the two countries were discussing joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska, signalling Russia’s optimism that it can mend relations with Washington and strike business deals with Trump, despite a lack of progress towards ending its war on Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported. (Inputs from ANI)

