LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on Saturday.

Ukraine's constitution requires a referendum for territorial changes. Zelenskyy has refused land swaps despite pressure, reflecting deep public resistance to ceding land. (Photo: X)
Ukraine's constitution requires a referendum for territorial changes. Zelenskyy has refused land swaps despite pressure, reflecting deep public resistance to ceding land. (Photo: X)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 23, 2025 22:08:44 IST

On National Flag Day in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof and apprised him of the talks in Washington. 

Zelenskyy-Dick Schoof Conversation

Schoof and Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees from the US and European allies. Zelenskyy on his X posted, “Today is a very special day in Ukraine – National Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for your important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We greatly value the assistance of the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives”.

“We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukraine’s defence production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future,” he added.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump renewed a threat on Friday to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks, showing frustration at Moscow a week after his warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he accused of saying “no to everything”, as per Al Jazeera.

Lavrov said a meeting with Zelenskyy and a deal were possible, provided there was a proper agenda for such a session. Zelenskyy has accused Russia of doing everything it can to make sure that a meeting between him and Putin does not take place, and called on Ukraine’s allies to apply renewed sanctions on Moscow if it continues to show no desire to end its invasion of his country, as per Al Jazeera.

Putin has said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” in Russia-US relations, and that the two countries were discussing joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska, signalling Russia’s optimism that it can mend relations with Washington and strike business deals with Trump, despite a lack of progress towards ending its war on Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported. (Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  France Summons Italian Envoy After Deputy PM Salvini Slams Macron’s…

Tags: Ukraine-NetharlandsZelenskyy-Dick Schoof

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?