Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tight Contest Expected With Sanjay Singh Tiger In Race, Counting Begins November 14

Arrah Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Arrah’s assembly seat was set up in 1951 as part of the bigger Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, which covers six other segments. Over 17 assembly elections, Congress took the seat seven times (though not once in the last forty years), BJP five times, Janata Dal twice, and Janata Party, RJD, and SSP once each.

Amarendra Pratap Singh, who has won the seat for the BJP five times, faces a big question mark. By July 2025, he’ll be 78, three years past Prime Minister Modi’s upper age limit of 75 for contesting elections or holding top posts. BJP now has to choose: do they stick with their old warhorse or bring in fresh blood? To add to the drama, voter turnout has been low. In 2020, only 48.44% showed up to vote.

Arrah isn’t just politically lively, it’s diverse, too. Scheduled Castes make up about 12.1% of the voters, and Muslims 11.7%. The voter list keeps growing: 329,572 people could vote in the 2020 assembly election, and that number jumped to 334,622 for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Expect it to climb again when the Election Commission updates the rolls for 2025.

Bihar Arrah Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Arrah seat will take place on November 14. The process will begin at 8 am.

Arrah Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. NewsX will keep you posted.

Arrah Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Full Contestants

Sanjay Singh Tiger, running on a BJP ticket, is in the race for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from Arrah in Bhojpur district. He’s 55, holds a post-graduate degree, and has a clean record—no cases against him. His assets total Rs 31.2 lakh, and he doesn’t owe a rupee.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta is also in the fray from Arrah, representing JSP. The voters here will decide how things turn out for him. From BSP, you’ve got Mritunjay Bhardwaj, another post-graduate, who’s 49 years old. He, too, faces no cases. His declared assets add up to Rs 29.3 lakh, and he has liabilities of Rs 5 lakh.

Arrah Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner