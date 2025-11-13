Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tight Contest Expected With Sanjay Singh Tiger In Race, Counting Begins November 14

Arrah Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Arrah’s assembly seat was set up in 1951 as part of the bigger Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, which covers six other segments. Over 17 assembly elections, Congress took the seat seven times (though not once in the last forty years), BJP five times, Janata Dal twice, and Janata Party, RJD, and SSP once each.
Amarendra Pratap Singh, who has won the seat for the BJP five times, faces a big question mark. By July 2025, he’ll be 78, three years past Prime Minister Modi’s upper age limit of 75 for contesting elections or holding top posts. BJP now has to choose: do they stick with their old warhorse or bring in fresh blood? To add to the drama, voter turnout has been low. In 2020, only 48.44% showed up to vote.
Arrah isn’t just politically lively, it’s diverse, too. Scheduled Castes make up about 12.1% of the voters, and Muslims 11.7%. The voter list keeps growing: 329,572 people could vote in the 2020 assembly election, and that number jumped to 334,622 for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Expect it to climb again when the Election Commission updates the rolls for 2025.
Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta is also in the fray from Arrah, representing JSP. The voters here will decide how things turn out for him.
From BSP, you’ve got Mritunjay Bhardwaj, another post-graduate, who’s 49 years old. He, too, faces no cases. His declared assets add up to Rs 29.3 lakh, and he has liabilities of Rs 5 lakh.
BJP started dominating from 2000, stringing together four straight wins. But in 2015, RJD’s Mohammad Nawaz Alam finally broke their streak, edging out BJP’s Amarendra Pratap Singh by just 666 votes. Singh came back in 2020, but again, the margin was slim only 3,002 votes. These close calls have become the norm.
Looking ahead to 2025, things could get interesting. BJP still holds the assembly seat, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L took the Arrah parliamentary seat. The BJP only led in the Arrah assembly segment CPI(ML)L led in the other six. So the ground is shifting.
