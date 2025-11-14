All Eyes On Nitish’s Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut As NDA Heads For Landslide Victory

Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut : The counting for the Bihar elections is being held today on Friday, November 14. According to early trends from ECI, NDA is leading. The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election witnessed a record 66.91% turnout, and exit polls predicted a possible return of the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting counting will begin at 8:00 AM, with early trends expected by midday and a clear picture likely by evening.

Nitish Kumar as NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made similar statements, asserting that there was “no vacancy for the CM post” in Bihar, signaling that Kumar remains central to the NDA’s strategy.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s Bihar in-charge, reinforced the message earlier this week, stating, “There is no confusion about Nitish Kumar being the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA.”

Will Nishant Kumar Make His Political Debut?

As the NDA eyes another term, speculation continues over whether Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, will enter politics. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha addressed these questions, saying any such decision rests solely with the Chief Minister.

“This is a party formed by Nitish Kumar. After this election, whatever call he has to take on this issue, he can take that call… But this much is certain: if Nitish Kumar decides, then the entire party will accept it,” Jha said.

He added that if Nishant Kumar joins and contributes to the party, “the people of the party will like it.”

‘Nitish Kumar Always Calls the Shots’

Amid speculations about internal dynamics, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, in an interview with ANI, dismissed claims that Nitish Kumar operates under external influence.

“Nitish Kumar cannot be anyone’s mask. He can take suggestions from others, but he always calls the shots in everything… He is the longest-serving Chief Minister,” Jha asserted.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s stance against dynastic politics, Jha noted that Nitish Kumar did not give election tickets to any family member.

“In Bihar, women and Gen-Z voters largely play a role in government formation. Gen-Z is against family politics. Nitish Kumar never gave tickets to his family… If he started distributing tickets in his family, then surely 25–30 people would become candidates,” he said.

