Prashant Kishor’s Viral ‘I’ll Quit Politics’ Video Sparks Memes, Social Media Trolls Jan Suraaj Flop In Bihar Elections 2025

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is facing intense scrutiny as early trends from the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections indicate a disappointing performance for his party, Jan Suraaj. Despite contesting almost all 243 Assembly constituencies and running an extensive grassroots campaign, including the widely publicized Jan Suraaj Padyatra, the party has so far failed to open its account in the ongoing vote count.

Exit Polls Predicted Limited Gains For Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj

The Jan Suraaj Party, formed by Kishor, fielded over 200 candidates in its first election. Initially, the party had announced plans to contest all 243 seats, but defections, ‘forced’ withdrawals, and other nomination setbacks reduced its reach slightly.

Most pre-election surveys had forecasted a near-total rout for Jan Suraaj. Axis My India projected around 4% of the vote share but no seats, while Matrize estimated 0–2 seats. Dainik Bhaskar predicted 0–3, and other agencies including Chanakya Strategies, P-Marq, JVC, People’s Insight, and People’s Pulse did not expect the party to cross single digits.

Social Media Trolls Prashant Kishor, Asks If He Will Resign

In multiple interviews ahead of the elections, Kishor had boldly claimed that JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, would win no more than 25 seats.

In the interview, he had stated, “After the results, if JD(U) wins more than 25 seats, please come and tell me. Even if Jan Suraaj wins, inform me; otherwise, I will quit politics.”

When asked about his prediction, Kishor added, “You asked how could this happen? I am saying with certainty that JD(U) won’t win more than 25 seats. Write down what I say.”

Viral Social Media Memes

Following the early trends, a clip of Kishor’s interview has resurfaced on social media, triggering widespread discussion and ridicule. Early vote-counting trends suggest that Jan Suraaj is failing to make any significant impact, leading to a surge of trolling and commentary questioning Kishor’s future in politics.

“If JDU gets more than 25 seats, I will leave politics.”

-Prashant Kishor JDU is currently leading on 75 seats, more than any other party.

