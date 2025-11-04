LIVE TV
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Announces Rs 30,000 Promise To Counter NDA's Poll Outreach To Women

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday unveiled a fresh set of promises targeting farmers, women, and government employees, as part of his party’s welfare-driven campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Yadav announced that if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power, farmers will get an additional ₹300 per quintal for paddy and ₹400 per quintal for wheat over the current Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 12:54:10 IST

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday unveiled a fresh set of promises targeting farmers, women, and government employees, as part of his party’s welfare-driven campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Yadav announced that if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power, farmers will get an additional ₹300 per quintal for paddy and ₹400 per quintal for wheat over the current Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“We will give ₹300 for paddy and ₹400 for wheat in addition to the MSP. We will also provide free electricity for irrigation,” Yadav said.

The move is aimed at providing direct economic relief to the state’s large agrarian base amid rising input costs.

₹30,000 Annual Aid For Women

Reiterating his commitment to the ‘Maa Behen Maan Yojana’, Yadav said women registered under the scheme will receive ₹30,000 directly in their bank accounts every year.

“On Makar Sankranti, January 14, we will deposit ₹30,000 in the accounts of women under this scheme. This will offer much-needed relief to our mothers and sisters during these times of inflation,” he said during a press conference in Patna.

Yadav added that the enthusiasm among women voters for the scheme reflects growing support for the alliance.

Relief For Government Employees

Highlighting administrative reforms, Yadav said the MGB government will ensure that transfer postings for police, teachers, and healthcare workers are limited to a 70-kilometre radius of their home cadre.

“It is clearly mentioned in our manifesto- transfers for government employees will be within a 70 km radius,” he stated.

MSP Context

The Union Cabinet had earlier this year revised the MSP for Rabi crops for the 2026–27 marketing season, setting wheat at ₹2,585 per quintal. The government stated the revised rates aim to ensure remunerative prices and encourage crop diversification in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 commitment of fixing MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 12:54 PM IST
