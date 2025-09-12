LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO is open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. Galaxy Medicare Limited is providing pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 12, 2025 03:43:23 IST

Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO is open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. 

Galaxy Medicare Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Rs.22 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.22 crore
•    Offer for Sale: Nil
•    Price Band: Rs.51 – Rs.54
•    Size of one Lot: 2,000 shares
•    Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,16,000
•    Listing At: NSE SME
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Important IPO Dates

•    Anchor Investor Bidding Starts: September 9, 2025
•    Date of Allotment: September 15, 2025
•    Initiation of Refunds Money: September 16, 2025
•    Shares Credit to Demat Account: September 16, 2025
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 0.84 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 0.84x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 0.69x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.00x
•    NIIs Investors: 1.18x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Company Overview

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Tags: Galaxy Medicare IPOipoIPO newsshare marketstock market

RELATED News

Explainer | Larry Ellison In, Elon Musk Out: In This Billionaire Race, Is Musk Paying The Political Price Of Distancing US President Donald Trump?
Miles Education: Unlocking Global Careers with the Certified Public Accountant
GST reforms in automobiles focused on increasing indigenous manufacturing
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Jefferies adds nine major players in buy list of India Equity strategy, including Reliance

LATEST NEWS

Maihar to witness "unprecedented development", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he visits Sharda Mata Mandir
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma hails anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, calls it "excellent"
At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"
Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly
Charlie Kirk Killed By Israel? How Mossad, Netanyahu And Qatar Became Part Of Online Conspiracy Theories
"Could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end, result is important": Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy on their team's triumph
‘People Are Going To Vote For…’: What Did RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Said About Upcoming Bihar Polls?
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!

QUICK LINKS