Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

New Delhi [India], September 8: At the Dayadharm and Peace Conclave held at Pyarelal Bhavan, Gandhi Memorial Hall, Mahant Shri Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj inspired the gathering with his message of Sanatan Dharma, service, and unity. Senior police officials and respected dignitaries, including senior BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, were also present to support the cause and extend their goodwill.

On this occasion, Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj offered heartfelt prayers for families affected by devastating floods across the country. He said, “True religion is not confined to rituals; real dharma lies in sharing the pain of society and standing with people in their difficult times.” His words deeply resonated with the audience, highlighting that service to humanity is the highest form of worship.

Sanjay Mayukh, while addressing the gathering, called the objections raised over the Ashoka emblem in Hazratbal “unfortunate” and said, “Families think of the future, not the past. We are all part of Paras Parivar, and as Guruji guides us, the nation itself is also our family.” He also appreciated Guruji’s blessings and the strength of the Paras Parivar.

A special highlight of the conclave was the discussion of Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj’s sacred Surya Kundali (Sun horoscope), with devotees describing his predictions as precise and profound. The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by bhajan-kirtan and langar seva, bringing together devotees in a spirit of devotion and harmony.

The most significant announcement of the evening came from Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj, who launched a dedicated initiative for children below 18 years of age with talent in music and dance but limited financial means. This program, to be run under Harshi Welfare in memory of his late son Harsh, will provide a platform for nurturing young talent. Paras Bhai Ji said, “Talent is not bound by anyone. Every child deserves the opportunity to showcase their art. Offering this stage in Harsh’s memory is the greatest service we can render.”

