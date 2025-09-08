LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 22:29:08 IST

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: At the Dayadharm and Peace Conclave held at Pyarelal Bhavan, Gandhi Memorial Hall, Mahant Shri Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj inspired the gathering with his message of Sanatan Dharma, service, and unity. Senior police officials and respected dignitaries, including senior BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, were also present to support the cause and extend their goodwill.

On this occasion, Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj offered heartfelt prayers for families affected by devastating floods across the country. He said, “True religion is not confined to rituals; real dharma lies in sharing the pain of society and standing with people in their difficult times.” His words deeply resonated with the audience, highlighting that service to humanity is the highest form of worship.

Sanjay Mayukh, while addressing the gathering, called the objections raised over the Ashoka emblem in Hazratbal “unfortunate” and said, “Families think of the future, not the past. We are all part of Paras Parivar, and as Guruji guides us, the nation itself is also our family.” He also appreciated Guruji’s blessings and the strength of the Paras Parivar.

A special highlight of the conclave was the discussion of Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj’s sacred Surya Kundali (Sun horoscope), with devotees describing his predictions as precise and profound. The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by bhajan-kirtan and langar seva, bringing together devotees in a spirit of devotion and harmony.

The most significant announcement of the evening came from Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj, who launched a dedicated initiative for children below 18 years of age with talent in music and dance but limited financial means. This program, to be run under Harshi Welfare in memory of his late son Harsh, will provide a platform for nurturing young talent. Paras Bhai Ji said, “Talent is not bound by anyone. Every child deserves the opportunity to showcase their art. Offering this stage in Harsh’s memory is the greatest service we can render.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimermahant-paras-bhai-ji-maharajmessage-of-sanatan-dharmamessage-of-servicetalent-initiative-for-childrenvmpl

RELATED News

Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman
Bilateral Investment Agreement to pave way for India-Israel FTA: Chief Economist at Israel's Ministry of Finance
Kia India extends full GST benefits to customers
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment
The iPhone 17 Is Coming! Here’s Why The 16 Pro Max Remains The Mobile Photography King And Things Will Only Get Better

LATEST NEWS

Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series
Wild bees' development, health are hampered by lack of maternal care: Study
‘India Condemns Terrorism In All Its Forms…: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Criticizes Bus Shooting In Jerusalem
'Bistirna Parore' musical voyage flagged off on Brahmaputra to mark Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary
PM Modi condemns Jerusalem terror attack, extends condolences
Allu Arjun grandmother's 'Pedda Karma': Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer prayers
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reacts to claims of 'destroying' people's career, says "Kaunsa career khaaya maine?"
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children
Ben Calitz earns maiden call-up for Ireland's T20I series against England
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children

QUICK LINKS