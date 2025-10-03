LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Mahindra has announced the 2025 Thar facelift in India. In spite of getting feature and design updates, this new version of Thar cuts its predecessor in terms of its base pricing. The price of the New Thar starts at…

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 3, 2025 20:46:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Mahindra has announced the 2025 Thar facelift in India, the price starts at Rs.9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In spite of getting feature and design updates, this new version of Thar cuts its predecessor in terms of base pricing, offering improved value without compromising on performance or off-road capabilities. The price range now extends up to Rs.16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Thar facelift sees price drops of up to Rs.32,000 in entry-level variants. E.g., the AXT RWD diesel model is at Rs.9.99 lakh, decrease from its previous price of Rs.10.31 lakh. Though, top-end models have become somewhat costly, with the LXT 4WD AT diesel which is now priced at Rs.16.99 lakh, an overall surge of Rs.38,000.

Also Read: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits

Mahindra Thar 2025: Side-by-Side Variant Price Comparison

Hereunder, is a comprehensive comparison of the new variants along with the previous models displays an strategic lineup of Mahindra over pricing:

Mahindra Thar 2025: Diesel Models

•    2025 Model: AXT RWD MT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.9.99 lakh
•    Previous Model: AX Opt Hard Top RWD
•    Cost Price:  Rs.10.31 lakh

•    2025 Model: LXT RWD MT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.12.19 lakh
•    Previous Model:  LX RWD MT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.11.80 lakh

•    2025 Model:  LXT 4WD AT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.16.99 lakh
•    Previous Model: LX 4WD AT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.16.61 lakh

Also Read: Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth

Mahindra Thar 2025: Petrol Models
•    2025 Model: LXT RWD AT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.13.99 lakh
•    Previous Model:  LX RWD AT (Petrol)
•    Cost Price:  Rs.13.60 lakh

•    2025 Model: LXT 4WD MT
•    Cost Price:  Rs.14.69 lakh
•    Previous Model:  LX 4WD MT
•    Cost Price: Rs.14.33 lakh

These adjustments suggest Mahindra is aiming to a wider set of customer base by presenting an additional affordable entry point while enhancing premium variants with extra features.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift brings much affordable pricing at the entry level along with some attractive features, and continues to deliver confirmed mechanical performance. The price realignment places it competitively in the lifestyle SUV segment in the market, attractive to urban as well as off-road buyers.

Also Read: Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 5:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mahindraMahindra TharMahindra Thar 2025 FaceliftMahindra Thar 2025 PriceMahindra Thar DieselMahindra Thar PetrolMahindra Thar Price

RELATED News

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
How An Apple Watch Alert Saved A Mumbai Diver In A Heart-Stopping Scuba Emergency
Anduril and Palantir battlefield communication system has deep flaws, Army memo says

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

QUICK LINKS