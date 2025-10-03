Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?

Mahindra has announced the 2025 Thar facelift in India, the price starts at Rs.9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In spite of getting feature and design updates, this new version of Thar cuts its predecessor in terms of base pricing, offering improved value without compromising on performance or off-road capabilities. The price range now extends up to Rs.16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Thar facelift sees price drops of up to Rs.32,000 in entry-level variants. E.g., the AXT RWD diesel model is at Rs.9.99 lakh, decrease from its previous price of Rs.10.31 lakh. Though, top-end models have become somewhat costly, with the LXT 4WD AT diesel which is now priced at Rs.16.99 lakh, an overall surge of Rs.38,000.

Mahindra Thar 2025: Side-by-Side Variant Price Comparison

Hereunder, is a comprehensive comparison of the new variants along with the previous models displays an strategic lineup of Mahindra over pricing:

Mahindra Thar 2025: Diesel Models

• 2025 Model: AXT RWD MT

• Cost Price: Rs.9.99 lakh

• Previous Model: AX Opt Hard Top RWD

• Cost Price: Rs.10.31 lakh

• 2025 Model: LXT RWD MT

• Cost Price: Rs.12.19 lakh

• Previous Model: LX RWD MT

• Cost Price: Rs.11.80 lakh

• 2025 Model: LXT 4WD AT

• Cost Price: Rs.16.99 lakh

• Previous Model: LX 4WD AT

• Cost Price: Rs.16.61 lakh

Mahindra Thar 2025: Petrol Models

• 2025 Model: LXT RWD AT

• Cost Price: Rs.13.99 lakh

• Previous Model: LX RWD AT (Petrol)

• Cost Price: Rs.13.60 lakh

• 2025 Model: LXT 4WD MT

• Cost Price: Rs.14.69 lakh

• Previous Model: LX 4WD MT

• Cost Price: Rs.14.33 lakh

These adjustments suggest Mahindra is aiming to a wider set of customer base by presenting an additional affordable entry point while enhancing premium variants with extra features.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift brings much affordable pricing at the entry level along with some attractive features, and continues to deliver confirmed mechanical performance. The price realignment places it competitively in the lifestyle SUV segment in the market, attractive to urban as well as off-road buyers.

