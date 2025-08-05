Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

The allotment for Renol Polychem’s SME IPO is now complete! If you applied, it’s time to check your allotment status on the registrar’s website — Skyline Financial Services. Didn’t get any shares? Don’t worry — refunds will begin on August 6, 2025. If you’re among the lucky investors allotted shares, keep an eye on your demat account; shares will be credited the same day. The IPO, open from July 31 to August 4, is set to debut on the NSE SME platform on August 7, 2025. Checked your allotment yet?

Renol Polychem IPO- GMP Today

Renol Polychem is currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share. This suggests that the stock could list at around ₹108, which is a 2.86% premium over its issue price of ₹105. For investors, this premium indicates strong market interest and positive listing prospects. Are you excited about this potential gain? Remember, GMP is an informal indicator and can fluctuate before the official listing. Keep an eye on the market and be ready to make your move once the shares hit the exchange

Step-by-Step Guide: How To Check Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Status

Want to know if you’ve been allotted shares in the Renol Polychem IPO? Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status:

Via Skyline Financial Services (Registrar)

Visit the official website: www.skylinerta.com

Select Renol Polychem from the dropdown IPO list

Enter one of the following:

PAN number

Application number

DP/Client ID

Fill in the captcha code correctly

Click on ‘Search’ or ‘Submit’

View your allotment status on the screen

Alternate Method: Via NSE Website

Go to www.nseindia.com

Navigate to: Invest → Status of Issue Application (Equity)

Select the IPO and enter your PAN or application number

Submit the details to see your allotment status

Renol Polychem IPO: Key Details At A Glance

Issue Size : ₹25.77 crore

: ₹25.77 crore Type of Issue : 100% fresh issue (24.54 lakh equity shares)

: 100% fresh issue (24.54 lakh equity shares) No Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component

component Price Band : ₹100 – ₹105 per share

: ₹100 – ₹105 per share Lot Size : 1,200 shares

: 1,200 shares Minimum Investment (Retail) : ₹2,40,000 for 2,400 shares

: ₹2,40,000 for 2,400 shares Use of Proceeds : Capital expenditure for machinery purchases Repayment of outstanding borrowings Working capital requirements General corporate purposes

: Anchor Investment : ₹4.03 crore raised on July 30, 2025

: ₹4.03 crore raised on July 30, 2025 Subscription Status : Overall : 6.83 times Retail Category : 6.51 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII) : 6.89 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) : 8.41 times

: Book Running Lead Manager : Corporate Makers Capital Ltd.

: Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

