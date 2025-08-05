Home > Business > Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

Renol Polychem SME IPO allotment is out! Investors can check their status via Skyline or NSE websites. Refunds begin August 6, while share listing is set for August 7.

IPO Market This Week
IPO Market This Week

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 5, 2025 12:54:00 IST

The allotment for Renol Polychem’s SME IPO is now complete! If you applied, it’s time to check your allotment status on the registrar’s website — Skyline Financial Services. Didn’t get any shares? Don’t worry — refunds will begin on August 6, 2025. If you’re among the lucky investors allotted shares, keep an eye on your demat account; shares will be credited the same day. The IPO, open from July 31 to August 4, is set to debut on the NSE SME platform on August 7, 2025. Checked your allotment yet?

Renol Polychem IPO- GMP Today

Renol Polychem is currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share. This suggests that the stock could list at around ₹108, which is a 2.86% premium over its issue price of ₹105. For investors, this premium indicates strong market interest and positive listing prospects. Are you excited about this potential gain? Remember, GMP is an informal indicator and can fluctuate before the official listing. Keep an eye on the market and be ready to make your move once the shares hit the exchange

Step-by-Step Guide: How To Check Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Status

Want to know if you’ve been allotted shares in the Renol Polychem IPO? Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status:

Via Skyline Financial Services (Registrar)

  • Visit the official website: www.skylinerta.com
  • Select Renol Polychem from the dropdown IPO list
  • Enter one of the following:
  • PAN number
  • Application number
  • DP/Client ID
  • Fill in the captcha code correctly
  • Click on ‘Search’ or ‘Submit’
  • View your allotment status on the screen

Alternate Method: Via NSE Website

  • Go to www.nseindia.com
  • Navigate to: Invest → Status of Issue Application (Equity)
  • Select the IPO and enter your PAN or application number
  • Submit the details to see your allotment status

Renol Polychem IPO: Key Details At A Glance

  • Issue Size: ₹25.77 crore
  • Type of Issue: 100% fresh issue (24.54 lakh equity shares)
  • No Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component
  • Price Band: ₹100 – ₹105 per share
  • Lot Size: 1,200 shares
  • Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹2,40,000 for 2,400 shares
  • Use of Proceeds:
    • Capital expenditure for machinery purchases
    • Repayment of outstanding borrowings
    • Working capital requirements
    • General corporate purposes
  • Anchor Investment: ₹4.03 crore raised on July 30, 2025
  • Subscription Status:
    • Overall: 6.83 times
    • Retail Category: 6.51 times
    • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 6.89 times
    • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 8.41 times
  • Book Running Lead Manager: Corporate Makers Capital Ltd.
  • Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: Renol Polychem SME IPO Ends: Final Subscription Figures And What To Expect

Tags: business newsIPO newsRenol Polychem IPO

RELATED News

India Services Sector Growth Strengthens: PMI Hits 60.5, Hiring Slows
Tariff Tensions Hit Indian Oil Stocks — Investors Should Watch Closely
Russia Slams Trump’s Tariffs As “Neocolonial Agenda” — How US-Russia Relations Have Shifted In 2025
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy Or Wait? Market Insights & Investment Tips — Check Rates In Your City
Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown? Sensex Trumbles 72 Points And Nifty Fall Below 24,700 Amid Trump’s Shocking Tariff Threat!

LATEST NEWS

On This Day 4 Years Ago, One Press Conference Changed Football History
KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter
GK Question: Who Is The Longest Serving Union Home Minister Of India?
Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Shocking Multiverse Twist
Coup Charges, Election Plot, House Arrest: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Is Making Global Headlines Again
AP Launches India’s Largest Green Skilling Drive, Eyes Global Clean Energy Talent Leadership
DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment to Be Released Today
PM Modi Meets Philippines President Marcos Jr, Discusses Strengthening Ties Between Nations
‘This Day That Year’: Indian Army Exposes How US Supplied $2 Billion In Arms To Pakistan Before 1971 War
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?