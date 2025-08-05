Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details

The allotment for Renol Polychem’s SME IPO is now complete! If you applied, it’s time to check your allotment status on the registrar’s website — Skyline Financial Services. Didn’t get any shares? Don’t worry — refunds will begin on August 6, 2025. If you’re among the lucky investors allotted shares, keep an eye on your demat account; shares will be credited the same day. The IPO, open from July 31 to August 4, is set to debut on the NSE SME platform on August 7, 2025. Checked your allotment yet?
Renol Polychem IPO- GMP Today
Renol Polychem is currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share. This suggests that the stock could list at around ₹108, which is a 2.86% premium over its issue price of ₹105. For investors, this premium indicates strong market interest and positive listing prospects. Are you excited about this potential gain? Remember, GMP is an informal indicator and can fluctuate before the official listing. Keep an eye on the market and be ready to make your move once the shares hit the exchange
Step-by-Step Guide: How To Check Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Status
Want to know if you’ve been allotted shares in the Renol Polychem IPO? Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status:
Via Skyline Financial Services (Registrar)
- Visit the official website: www.skylinerta.com
- Select Renol Polychem from the dropdown IPO list
- Enter one of the following:
- PAN number
- Application number
- DP/Client ID
- Fill in the captcha code correctly
- Click on ‘Search’ or ‘Submit’
- View your allotment status on the screen
Alternate Method: Via NSE Website
- Go to www.nseindia.com
- Navigate to: Invest → Status of Issue Application (Equity)
- Select the IPO and enter your PAN or application number
- Submit the details to see your allotment status
Renol Polychem IPO: Key Details At A Glance
- Issue Size: ₹25.77 crore
- Type of Issue: 100% fresh issue (24.54 lakh equity shares)
- No Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component
- Price Band: ₹100 – ₹105 per share
- Lot Size: 1,200 shares
- Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹2,40,000 for 2,400 shares
- Use of Proceeds:
- Capital expenditure for machinery purchases
- Repayment of outstanding borrowings
- Working capital requirements
- General corporate purposes
- Anchor Investment: ₹4.03 crore raised on July 30, 2025
- Subscription Status:
- Overall: 6.83 times
- Retail Category: 6.51 times
- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 6.89 times
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 8.41 times
- Book Running Lead Manager: Corporate Makers Capital Ltd.
- Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
