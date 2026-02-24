CBSE Class 10 Science Exam on February 25 (Wednesday) 2026: Important Tips And Revision Strategy For Scoring High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10 Science Board Exam 2026 on February 25, 2026. As the exam approaches, students are entering the final phase of preparation where revising smartly matters more than covering new content.

With limited time left, focusing on structured revision, important concepts, and exam-focused practice can make a significant difference in overall performance.

Science remains one of the most scoring yet concept-heavy subjects in Class 10, making last-minute planning crucial for students aiming for 90 percent and above.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: What should students should revise

At this stage, syllabus clarity is essential. Students should revise only the officially prescribed syllabus, ensuring that no deleted topics are included.

A quick scan of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology chapters helps reinforce key concepts and formulas without creating confusion.

CBSE Class 10 Science exam pattern 2026: Why is it important to know

CBSE has revised the Class 10 Science exam pattern for 2026, with a stronger focus on competency-based and application-oriented questions.

The question paper includes MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and case-study-based items, along with internal choices in several sections.

Understanding the marking scheme helps students manage time better and attempt questions strategically, reducing exam pressure.

How can sample papers help in the preparation for the exam

Practising CBSE Class 10 Science sample papers before the exam familiarises students with the actual exam environment. Sample papers improve speed, accuracy, and confidence, while also highlighting weak areas that may need quick revision.

Solved papers designed as per the latest exam pattern are particularly helpful for understanding answer presentation and marking logic.

CBSE Class 10 Science exam: What should be prioritised

With limited time left, students should revise chapters based on the chapter-wise marks distribution. This strategy allows more focus on high-weightage units while avoiding over-investment in low-scoring areas.

Many toppers rely on weightage-based revision to optimise scoring potential during last-day preparation.

CBSE frequently tests similar concepts through different question formats. Revising most repeated questions, assertion-reason, and case-study questions strengthens conceptual clarity and analytical thinking.

These question types carry significant weight in the Science paper and are often considered high-scoring when attempted with proper logic and explanation.

What is the most important tip for CBSE students before exam

Students are advised to stay calm, revise smartly, and ensure adequate rest before the exam. With the right mix of syllabus-focused revision, pattern awareness, and question practice, scoring 90 percent and above in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 is well within reach.