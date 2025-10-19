JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released officially JEE Main 2026 exam dates on its official portal jeemain.nta.ac.in

According to the newest notification, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 will be held in two sessions, allowing engineering prospects to take two opportunities to enhance their grades and improve their admission chances.

JEE Main 2026: Exam Dates for Session 1 and 2

As per the NTA notification, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will take place from January 21 to January 30, 2026, and Session 2 will be conducted from April 1 to April 10, 2026.

Both sessions will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in more than one exam center in India as well as abroad.

Session 1:

Window for application opens: October 2025

Test dates: January 21 – 30, 2026

Session 2:

Window for application opens: Last week of January 2026

Exam dates: April 1 – 10, 2026

This systematic timetable provides students with sufficient revision time between both attempts and a chance to enhance their performance in the second attempt.

More Exam Cities & Better Accessibility

In an effort to make the exam more student-centric, the NTA has announced a hike in the number of examination cities for JEE Main 2026. The expansion is intended to ease travel woes and provide better accessibility for candidates from far-flung and rural areas.

Special facilities will also be provided for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates to provide them with an easy and accessible examination experience.

Aadhaar Integration for Easier Application

One of the key changes in the JEE Main 2026 registration process is incorporating Aadhaar verification. The NTA has added this step to make the application smoother and reduce errors in data entry.

The system will automatically fill in the important personal information name, date of birth, and address directly from the Aadhaar database. Furthermore, candidates who have errors between their Aadhaar and Class 10 certificates will be permitted to rectify during the application procedure.

What Students Should Do Next?

Prospective candidates are requested to check the official NTA website on a regular basis for announcements regarding the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin and detailed application instructions. The window for Session 1 application will open in October 2025.

