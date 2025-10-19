LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

The NTA has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam schedule. Session 1 will be held from January 21–30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1–10, 2026. Applications for the first session open in October 2025 on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

NTA has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam schedule (Photo: ANI)
NTA has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam schedule (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 19, 2025 15:50:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released officially JEE Main 2026 exam dates on its official portal  jeemain.nta.ac.in

According to the newest notification, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 will be held in two sessions, allowing engineering prospects to take two opportunities to enhance their grades and improve their admission chances.

JEE Main 2026: Exam Dates for Session 1 and 2

As per the NTA notification, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will take place from January 21 to January 30, 2026, and Session 2 will be conducted from April 1 to April 10, 2026.

Both sessions will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in more than one exam center in India as well as abroad.

Session 1:

Window for application opens: October 2025

Test dates: January 21 – 30, 2026

Session 2:

Window for application opens: Last week of January 2026

Exam dates: April 1 – 10, 2026

This systematic timetable provides students with sufficient revision time between both attempts and a chance to enhance their performance in the second attempt.

More Exam Cities & Better Accessibility

In an effort to make the exam more student-centric, the NTA has announced a hike in the number of examination cities for JEE Main 2026. The expansion is intended to ease travel woes and provide better accessibility for candidates from far-flung and rural areas.

Special facilities will also be provided for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates to provide them with an easy and accessible examination experience.

Aadhaar Integration for Easier Application

One of the key changes in the JEE Main 2026 registration process is incorporating Aadhaar verification. The NTA has added this step to make the application smoother and reduce errors in data entry.

The system will automatically fill in the important personal information name, date of birth, and address directly from the Aadhaar database. Furthermore, candidates who have errors between their Aadhaar and Class 10 certificates will be permitted to rectify during the application procedure.

What Students Should Do Next?

Prospective candidates are requested to check the official NTA website on a regular basis for announcements regarding the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin and detailed application instructions. The window for Session 1 application will open in October 2025.

ALSO READ: IEM-UEM Honours India’s Brightest Young Minds at SCNTSE 2025

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JEE MainJEE Main 2026JEE Mainsnta

RELATED News

Transform Schools held The Pivot 2025 to redefine learning for Secondary Education

VIBGYOR High Expands Its ‘Infinite Possibilities’ Campaign: Celebrating Every Child’s Journey Beyond Classrooms

Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School Tops CBSE Rankings, Sarvesh Goel Felicitated Udyami Ratna

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Result, Check Latest Official Updates

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet PDF

LATEST NEWS

Israel Launches Attack On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of ‘Bold Violation Of Ceasefire’: Here’s What We Know

‘He’s Finally Here!’ Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Duo Shares The GOOD NEWS With Fans

‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

UPDATE 5-WTA 500, Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Video: Man Attacks Woman As ‘Kaleshi’ Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups, Cops And Security Intervene

FRENCH INTERIOR MINISTRY CONFIRMS JEWELLERY STOLEN IN ROBBERY AT LOUVRE MUSEUM

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

Fernandez beats Valentova to claim Japan Open title

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here
QUICK LINKS