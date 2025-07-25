Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Date and Time, Key Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is set to announce the PGCET 2025 results this week, likely after July 28, on it’s official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. After the results are announced, candidates who took the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programs can view their scorecards online.

Although the date and time of the results have not been formally confirmed by Karnataka Examinations Authority, reports indicate that they might be released in the next few days. The test was administered at several Karnataka locations on July 13 and 14, 2025.

How to Check Your Result

Visit the official portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025 or kea.kar.nic.in

Navigate to the “PGCET‑2025” section under the Admissions tab

Click the result link and enter your PGCET number and date of birth

Download and print the scorecard, there is no offline or email delivery

Scorecard Information

The PGCET scorecard will feature key details like:

Candidate name



PGCET number and category



Marks for all attempts



Rank assigned based on performance



Candidates should have their PGCET hall ticket number and login credentials accessible so they may view the results as soon as they are made official.

Also Read: JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers