Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Date and Time, Key Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the PGCET 2025 results after July 28 on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check their scorecards online for MBA, MCA, M.Tech admissions. Counselling will follow shortly after the result declaration.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 25, 2025 16:21:54 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is set to announce the PGCET 2025 results this week, likely after July 28, on it’s official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. After the results are announced, candidates who took the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programs can view their scorecards online.

Although the date and time of the results have not been formally confirmed by Karnataka Examinations Authority, reports indicate that they might be released in the next few days. The test was administered at several Karnataka locations on July 13 and 14, 2025.

How to Check Your Result

  1. Visit the official portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025 or kea.kar.nic.in

  2. Navigate to the “PGCET‑2025” section under the Admissions tab

  3. Click the result link and enter your PGCET number and date of birth

  4. Download and print the scorecard, there is no offline or email delivery 

Scorecard Information

The PGCET scorecard will feature key details like:

  • Candidate name

  • PGCET number and category

  • Marks for all attempts

  • Rank assigned based on performance

    Candidates should have their PGCET hall ticket number and login credentials accessible so they may view the results as soon as they are made official.

