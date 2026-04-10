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Home > Education News > Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 exam 1 is set to be announced soon, as the answer sheet evaluation is currently in progress.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 16:14:27 IST

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 exam 1 will be declared in May, as the answer sheet evaluation is currently in progress. More than five lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations and are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced. After the declaration of results, the candidates will be able to check their results on the official portal and download their digital marks memo.

When will Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 exam 1 be declared

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Exam 1 is expected to be released in May after the completion of answer sheet evaluation. The board is likely to declare the results before noon, as it has done in the past. The answer sheet evaluation has already started, and third language papers such as Hindi, Sanskrit and so on are evaluated from April 9 onwards.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online

The candidates will be able to check their SSLC results 2026 on the official website karresults.nic.in. The board may also provide the results through DigiLocker for the convenience of the candidates.

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Since the traffic is going to rise during the announcement of results, aspirants should be prepared with the alternative platforms and login credentials.

How to check SSLC result 2026 Karnataka

Following are the steps that you can follow to check your results:

  • Open karresults.nic.in
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link.
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Check and download your digital marks memo

It is recommended to keep a copy of your result for future reference.

What is the revised marking system in Karnataka SSLC 2026

The board has rolled out a new marking scheme for this year. The marks got by the students in the third language paper will not be considered for the calculation of the final result.

This has brought the total marks down from 625 to 525 and is expected to ease the grading system and reduce the academic pressure.

How many students appeared for SSLC exam 2026

There were more than five lakh students who appeared for Karnataka SSLC 2026. The majority of the students opted for Hindi as their third language; meanwhile, a few opted for Kannada and English as well.

This shows the scale and magnitude of the examination and the importance of the SSLC result in shaping the students’ academic journey.

What details will be mentioned on SSLC marks memo

The marks memo will be in digital format, and it is expected to include the name and registration number of the students, the marks obtained in each subject, the total marks and the result status.

Students are advised to go through their details carefully after downloading the result. If there is any discrepancy, they should alert their school authorities for corrections.

What are the passing marks for Karnataka SSLC 2026

To pass the SSLC examination, students are required to score the minimum qualifying marks as specified by the board in each subject. In addition, the grading system will display the performance of the students based on grade classifications. The students who are not able to meet the qualification marks may appear for supplementary exams as per the board’s guidelines.

The result is expected to be declared in the near future, and students should stay alert for any official announcements and keep their credentials handy for quick access.

Also Read: UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check List of Qualified Candidates and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in
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Tags: Karnataka SSLC 2026Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result 2026Karnataka SSLC Result 2026KSEAB SSLC resultSSLC result Karnataka

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link
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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Revised Marking System and Direct Result Link

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