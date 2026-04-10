LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza AIMIM bike borne men molestation Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > ‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

West Bengal politics saw a dramatic twist after AIMIM abruptly ended its alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party. The decision came after a controversial video surfaced allegedly showing Kabir claiming links with BJP leaders and discussing a ₹1,000 crore deal.

AIMIM ends alliance with Humayun Kabir’s party after viral video alleging BJP links and ₹1,000 crore deal sparks political storm. Photos: ANI, X.
AIMIM ends alliance with Humayun Kabir’s party after viral video alleging BJP links and ₹1,000 crore deal sparks political storm. Photos: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 10, 2026 14:30:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

The West Bengal politics on Friday witnessed a big shake-up after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)  announced that it was withdrawing its alliance with the Humayun Kabir-led Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Asaduddin Owaisi led part decided after a video emerged allegedly showing Kabir claiming that he is close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video was released by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of the 19-minute video. However, it is not clear who is shooting the video and who is speaking to Kabir in the clip. 

What Humayun Kabir Says In The Video Shared By TMC

In the video, Kabir is heard mentioning words like ‘PMO’, ‘Assam CM’, ‘Suvendu Adhikari’, and Mohan Yadav. 

HT reported that Kabir can be heard saying that “I need ₹1000 crore… ₹300 crore in advance.”

India Today reported claiming that Kabir, in the video, says, “it is easy to fool Muslims.” 

Kabir is allegedly confessing in the video about the strategy to break the minority away from the TMC in order to help the BJP. 

While announcing withdrawal from the alliance, AIMIM said the party will contest the state elections alone.

“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” AIMIM said in a statement shared on X.

Humayun Kabir’s Alliance With Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM

Kabir was suspended by the TMC last year when the sitting MLA laid the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid. 

However, a few days later, he launched his own part AJUP. The party later stitched an alliance with Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Kabir has called the video AI-generated and said he will take legal action against the TMC. India Today quoted Kabir saying that he has no links with the BJP since November 2019.

“If they can show any proof, any photograph, let them do so.”

Sanjay Raut Alleges Asaduddin Owaisi’s Politics Benefits BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s political moves “benefit the BJP,” urging opposition leaders to maintain unity and avoid actions that indirectly strengthen the BJP.

He said Owaisi’s “Ekla Chalo Re” approach in the West Bengal assembly election ultimately helps the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, “And Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ in Bengal, which benefits the BJP. Owaisi and others adopt such tactics to help the BJP. What more can be said? Owaisi is such an educated person, a barrister; he should maintain restraint and talk to opposition partners. Your enemy is the BJP. The enemy of the country is the BJP. And if you consider yourself a patriot, then no political game should be played that helps the BJP in any way, whether it is Mr Owaisi or anyone else.”

Also Read: Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AIMIMAsaduddin Owaisi lAssembly Elections 2026himayun kabirhome-hero-pos-7mamata banerjeetmctrinamool-congresswest bengal assembly election 2026west bengal elections 2026

RELATED News

Tips Films Enters Film Distribution Business with ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Starring Varun Dhawan

Massive Ritual Continues As 165 Litres Of Ghee Flows Into Ganga River Days After Of Milk Offering In Namrada River, Internet Divided Over Tradition

15-Point Manifesto for Bengal: BJP Unveils ‘Sonar Bangla’ Roadmap Ahead of Phase 1 Assembly Election

Subodh Bhave Starrer ‘Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj’ Set for April 24, 2026 Release; Teaser Sparks Spiritual Fervour

Prime Fresh Limited Delivers Record-Breaking Q3FY26 Performance Across All Key Financial Metrics

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

WhatsApp vs XChat: Elon Musk Taunts Mark Zuckerberg, Says ‘Can’t Trust’, Questions End-To-End Encryption

FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

Support lenders’ decision to select Adani as winner to acquire JAL assets: Jaiprakash Gaur

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Weather Report

Prime Fresh Limited Delivers Record-Breaking Q3FY26 Performance Across All Key Financial Metrics

Gold Rate Today (10 April 2026) in Pakistan: Check Latest 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Per Gram Amid Global Market Fluctuations

FACT CHECK: Was The ‘19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS’ Couple Really From West Bengal? Everything You Need To Know

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video
‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video
‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video
‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

QUICK LINKS