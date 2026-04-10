‘₹1000 Crore Deal, BJP Links?’ Owaisi’s AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir After TMC Shares Sting Op Video

The West Bengal politics on Friday witnessed a big shake-up after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced that it was withdrawing its alliance with the Humayun Kabir-led Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Asaduddin Owaisi led part decided after a video emerged allegedly showing Kabir claiming that he is close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video was released by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of the 19-minute video. However, it is not clear who is shooting the video and who is speaking to Kabir in the clip.

What Humayun Kabir Says In The Video Shared By TMC

In the video, Kabir is heard mentioning words like ‘PMO’, ‘Assam CM’, ‘Suvendu Adhikari’, and Mohan Yadav.

HT reported that Kabir can be heard saying that “I need ₹1000 crore… ₹300 crore in advance.”

India Today reported claiming that Kabir, in the video, says, “it is easy to fool Muslims.”

Kabir is allegedly confessing in the video about the strategy to break the minority away from the TMC in order to help the BJP.

While announcing withdrawal from the alliance, AIMIM said the party will contest the state elections alone.

“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” AIMIM said in a statement shared on X.

Humayun Kabir’s Alliance With Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM

Kabir was suspended by the TMC last year when the sitting MLA laid the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid.

However, a few days later, he launched his own part AJUP. The party later stitched an alliance with Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Kabir has called the video AI-generated and said he will take legal action against the TMC. India Today quoted Kabir saying that he has no links with the BJP since November 2019.

“If they can show any proof, any photograph, let them do so.”

Sanjay Raut Alleges Asaduddin Owaisi’s Politics Benefits BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s political moves “benefit the BJP,” urging opposition leaders to maintain unity and avoid actions that indirectly strengthen the BJP.

He said Owaisi’s “Ekla Chalo Re” approach in the West Bengal assembly election ultimately helps the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, “And Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ in Bengal, which benefits the BJP. Owaisi and others adopt such tactics to help the BJP. What more can be said? Owaisi is such an educated person, a barrister; he should maintain restraint and talk to opposition partners. Your enemy is the BJP. The enemy of the country is the BJP. And if you consider yourself a patriot, then no political game should be played that helps the BJP in any way, whether it is Mr Owaisi or anyone else.”

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