Are Hardik Pandya’s Cheating Rumours True? Netizen’s Comment On Jasmin Walia’s Post Fuels Buzz About Natasa Stankovic Split

The cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic separation is once again a burning aspect and this time around the separation has been ignited by a single comment in the Instagram post of the singer Jasmin Walia. One of the observations of a netizen has resulted in a social media house of fire, which offers a timeline that has left fans wondering about the events surrounding the eventual divorce of the couple.

The remark, in which she states that she had a two-year relationship, has spawned a tremendous buzz across the internet, and many people are speculating that Hardik might have had a relationship with Walia at the same time as being married to Stankovic.

Although Walia did not dislike the comment at first, she has since disliked it, a move that has only stirred more questions among the people and increased the story about the possibility of an extramarital affair. This has shadowed the official announcement by the couple that quoted a mutual and friendly separation of ways and has once again brought the personal life of Hardik into the limelight.

Timeline of Speculation

The hype in social media is based on a modest yet effective bit of digital evidence. In an Instagram story posted earlier, Jasmin Walia herself had mentioned that her last relationship lasted nearly two years, which would put the date of her relationship with Hardik much earlier than the announcement of their divorce in July 2024.A user on her latest post has joined the dots.

This timeline was outlined in the comment posted by the user and his comment was liked by the account of Walia, which was interpreted by many as an implicit confirmation. The like was subsequently taken down, but the screenshot had already spread far and wide, causing much speculation and discussion among fans. This has sparked a heated debate on whether the marriage was already heading in the wrong direction before people came to know of the break-up.

The Public’s Reaction

There has been a split in internet response. On the one hand, it has been strongly supported by numerous users, as the comment and the momentary like of Walia, are considered as the obvious sign of infidelity. This has caused an outburst of comments on the social media with some being sympathetic towards Natasa Stankovic, and critical of Hardik Pandya.

Conversely, there is a more rational view, some netizens have warned against rushing to conclusions out of unconfirmed social network traffic. According to them, a like may be unintentional or misunderstood and that only the participants of the situation know the entire story.

It is so because of the extreme response that the personal life of Hardik Pandya has been under since a high-profile divorce and recent alleged relationships.

