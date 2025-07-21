Is Mohit Suri’s New Record-Breaking Film Saiyaara A Copy Of A Korean Film? Internet Says “He Has Barely Made Any Original Film.”

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, released on Friday, July 18. While the movie started off with a bang at the box office, many cinematographers called out similarities between Saiyaara and a South Korean 2004 film, “A Moment To Remember”. This Korean classic also centers around the concept of a couple navigating the challenges of early Alzheimer’s.

A user wrote on X, “So #SAIYAARA is a copy of this KOREAN FILM Mohit Suri has barely made any original film.” Another user tweeted, “Yes totally copy of A Moment To Remember.”

The Similarities Between The Movies

Saiyaara follows the story of Krish Kapur, played by Ahaan Panday and Vaani, played by Aneet Padda. Krish is a hot-headed musician and Vaani is a reserved, aspiring journalist. The story revolves around them falling in love, which soon takes an emotional turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, forcing them to confront their uncertain future.

Similarly, John H.Lee’s ” A Moment to Remember”, revolves around Su-Jin, played by Son Ye-Jin and Chul-Soo, played by Jung Woo-sung, who are very happy in their relationship. But their relationship is put to a test when Su-Jin is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. This movie has been praised for portraying this theme of love and memory, so sensitively, especially given the fact that Chul Soo is always with Su-Jin, helping her hold on to their shared memories.

But, we still await an official statement from the team of Saiyaara, addressing whether this movie in fact is an adaptation from this Korean film. Saiyaara is written by Sankalp Sadanah and dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

Saiyaara Praised For Music And Performances Amid Controversy

Despite this ongoing controversy, this film has garnered praise for its compelling performance and captivating music. The soundtrack stands out as a collaborative effort from many artists. The film’s music is enriched by contributions from Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishq Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

‘Saiyaara’ is made under the Yash Raj Films banner, whose CEO, Akshaye Widhani, is overseeing it. This support from one of India’s top production companies speaks volumes about the movie’s high production quality and mass release, even in the face of any controversy surrounding it. Merging high musicality, award-winning performances, and high production, ‘Saiyaara’ appears to have found its fan base and critical acclaim.

