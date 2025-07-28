Home > Entertainment > Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’

Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’

Piers Morgan criticizes the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's Late Show, claiming late-night TV has become a partisan echo chamber for Democrats, losing mass appeal and comedic balance in the process.

Piers Morgan vs. Late Night TV: A Comedy Crisis?
Piers Morgan vs. Late Night TV: A Comedy Crisis?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 28, 2025 09:04:26 IST

Piers Morgan, the master provocateur, has done it again, stirring up a raging controversy in the media arena this time going after the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Morgan didn’t sugarcoat anything, asserting it’s “no wonder” Colbert’s show ran into the ground when, in his opinion, most late-night hosts have become “activist hacks for the Democrats.” 

This isn’t just a criticism of one show’s ratings; it’s a wider condemnation of what Morgan thinks is a fundamental change in the purpose of late-night television from entertainment and satire to partisan campaigning. His observations ride a current of seething anger on the part of many who believe that mainstream comedy has lost its mass appeal by becoming too political and, in his view, decidedly one-sided.

The Shifting Sands of Satire: Late Night’s Partisan Leanings

The face of late-night television has certainly changed dramatically over the last two decades. Historically, hosts such as Johnny Carson or Jay Leno tended to tread a delicate line, providing humor that would appeal to both sides of the political divide, even when their own personal inclinations were well-known. 

The joke tended to focus on things such as current events, popular culture, and common human experience. Yet as the culture has become more polarized politically, especially in the United States, most late-night shows have turned strongly to political commentary, frequently presented with a firmly left-leaning inclination. This has created a dynamic where the shows can typically be used as a forum for Democratic opinions and criticism of conservative leaders, particularly when there is increased political tension. 

Although some suggest that it is an expression of the personal opinions of the hosts and writers, others, such as Morgan, argue that it drives away a large percentage of the audience, primarily those who are not liberal in their thinking. The nature of humor itself, historically based on universalities and questioning every type of power, is thereby likely undermined when continually aimed at a single end of the political spectrum.

Business of Bias: How Politics Impacts Ratings & Relevance

Aside from the ideological points, Morgan’s position also borders on the economic feasibility of such clearly partisan programming. In an extremely competitive media marketplace, ratings are everything. If a large part of the target audience is made to feel lectured to or excluded, then it obviously affects ratings and, by extension, ad money. 

Although networks will officially cite “financial considerations” for cancellations, such as with The Late Show, the driving forces can most often be traced to audience interaction and perceived relevance. When hosts are seen less as entertainers and more as political commentators, their popularity suffers.

The conventional function of late-night as a communal cultural experience, where individuals from all walks of life could bond over laughter, is eroded. Not only does this impact the individual programs, it also creates questions about the overall power of the media and its capacity to unite, not divide, a diverse national audience. Morgan’s vigorous words are a powerful reminder that in the unstable realm of television, audience impression and popular appeal will sometimes trump even the most zealous political convictions.

Also Read: Billy Joel Breaks Silence, Slams DUI Rumors With Powerful Comeback: ‘I Am Not A Criminal’

Tags: Piers MorganPiers Morgan Colbert controversyStephen Colbert

RELATED News

Irina Shayk And Michele Morrone’s Steamy Makeout, What Is The Secret Behind This Hot Romance?
Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s Shocking Split: Couple’s Messy Breakup Sparks Questions
Billy Joel Breaks Silence, Slams DUI Rumors With Powerful Comeback: ‘I Am Not A Criminal’
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wardrobe Malfunction Into a Moment of Charm and Wit
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Melania Trump Was ‘Very Involved’ In Epstein’s Circle, Biographer Claims She Met Donald Through Epstein’s Network
TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff
Donald Trump Slams ‘Ugly’ Wind Turbines Killing America’s Beautiful Landscapes, Calls Industry A ‘Con Job’
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop
Justice Varma Cash Scandal Case: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Petition Challenging Impeachment Recommendation
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown
Marine Cloud Brightening: The Secret Weather Experiment That Nearly Altered the Climate Forever
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?