‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A ‘Blockbuster’

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Romantic dramas are clearly reclaiming space in theatres, and the latest to ride the wave is Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in their first-ever pairing. The excitement was already sky-high, considering it marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. With the film releasing today on November 28, fans rushed for early shows and Twitter is already overflowing with reactions.

Twitter Buzz: ‘An Emotional Storm’

Early audience responses suggest the film has hit the emotional sweet spot. Netizens describe it as an intense ride of love, heartbreak, longing and healing. One user even called it “the emotional storm of the year,” reflecting how deeply the story resonates.

Dhanush’s performance has emerged as one of the film’s biggest highlights. Viewers say he is in “full heroic mode,” delivering a raw, fierce and deeply vulnerable act. Many praised his expressive screen presence, noting that he conveys pain and rage “even without dialogue.” Several fans believe this could rank among his strongest performances in recent years.

#TereIshkMeinReview ~ INTENSE & HEART WRENCHING! Ratings – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TereIshkMein is a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER as Aanand L Rai goes WILD with raw emotions, superb storytelling, and brilliant performances by the star cast🔥 The 1st HALF is TIGHT and sets up the story with an… pic.twitter.com/7L5wraYZJN — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 28, 2025

#TereIshkMein (Hindi) ~ FIRST HALF REVIEW …… #AnandLRai 🔥💪 Brought his Ranjhana and TWM Days in a most impactful way !! #Dhanush and #KritiSanon

Off to a BIG WIN in hand , let see ✅ FULL REVIEW at 11 AM @dhanushkraja @kritisanon — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) November 28, 2025

Good & engaging first half ♥️👏🏻

Filled with love and emotion 👌🏻 Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Carry the film well 👍🏻 Ar Rahman Background Score 🙇‍♂️#TereIshkMein pic.twitter.com/DJG5t2G5Ng — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) November 28, 2025

#TereIshkMein Review FIRST HALF Good👍 Starts Well with the present & past portions 💯#Dhanush & #KritiSanon are looking too good ✌️#ARRahman is one of the huge positives ❤️ Visuals ✌️ Screenplay ✌️ 2nd half is the key👍#TereIshkMeinReview pic.twitter.com/SnEIaVis2h — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) November 28, 2025

#TereIshkMeinReview – first half

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Blockbuster written all over❤️❤️‍🔥

Tamil dubbing at best📈💯

ARR🚀❤️‍🔥

If the same continues for the second half then sky is the limit💯#dhanush #TereIshqMein #TereIshkMein — thamee_thammu (@Thamee_thammu) November 28, 2025

#TereIshkMeinReview: VISFOTAK EMOTIONAL STORM OF THE YEAR!!! 💣💣💣 Rating: 3.5*/5 ⭐⭐⭐💫 #TereIshkMein is the film directed by the OG director #AanandLRai under the banner of TSeries and Colour Yellow Media Entertainment. An INTENSE film where you’ll see LOVE + ROMANCE +… pic.twitter.com/j9MtCh3UuX — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) November 28, 2025

Kriti Sanon Stuns: ‘A Fearless, Fiery Act’

Kriti Sanon, too, is earning massive appreciation. Netizens say she brings multiple layers and bold unpredictability to her character, with some even likening her to “a female Kabir Singh.” Many are calling it one of her most powerful and gritty roles to date.

Viewers are equally impressed by the sizzling chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti, calling their tension and emotional intensity the driving force of the narrative. Several Twitter users have already declared the film a “bona fide blockbuster.”

Music, Interval Block Leave Fans Stunned

A.R. Rahman’s music has become another major talking point. Fans say the soundtrack and background score elevate the drama and bring back the nostalgic Raanjhanaa flavour. Some even described Rahman’s compositions as “the soul of the film.”

The interval block, too, is being widely praised, with viewers calling it explosive, shocking and perfectly staged, setting the tone for a gripping second half.

Strong Opening & Box-Office Momentum

While some viewers felt the film slows down slightly due to its long runtime, many still agree that Tere Ishk Mein delivers a complete paisa-vasool experience.

With over 2.4 lakh advance tickets sold and analysts expecting ₹9–11 crore opening day earnings (as per TOI), the film is off to a solid start. Judging by early reviews, fans believe the Dhanush–Kriti starrer is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster, with many already predicting award-season buzz for the lead pair.

READ MORE: Zootopia 2 Smashes Records, Crosses $100M In Early Box Office Run; How The World Of Zootopia Is Expanding On- And Off-Screen