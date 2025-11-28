LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Tere Ishk Mein' Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A 'Blockbuster'

'Tere Ishk Mein' Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A 'Blockbuster'

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Romantic dramas are clearly reclaiming space in theatres, and the latest to ride the wave is Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in their first-ever pairing. The excitement was already sky-high, considering it marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. With the film releasing today on November 28, fans rushed for early shows and Twitter is already overflowing with reactions.

'Tere Ishk Mein' Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A 'Blockbuster' (Image Credit- 'X')
‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A ‘Blockbuster’ (Image Credit- 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 11:37:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A ‘Blockbuster’

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Romantic dramas are clearly reclaiming space in theatres, and the latest to ride the wave is Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in their first-ever pairing. The excitement was already sky-high, considering it marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. With the film releasing today on November 28, fans rushed for early shows and Twitter is already overflowing with reactions.

Twitter Buzz: ‘An Emotional Storm’

Early audience responses suggest the film has hit the emotional sweet spot. Netizens describe it as an intense ride of love, heartbreak, longing and healing. One user even called it “the emotional storm of the year,” reflecting how deeply the story resonates.

Dhanush’s performance has emerged as one of the film’s biggest highlights. Viewers say he is in “full heroic mode,” delivering a raw, fierce and deeply vulnerable act. Many praised his expressive screen presence, noting that he conveys pain and rage “even without dialogue.” Several fans believe this could rank among his strongest performances in recent years.

Kriti Sanon Stuns: ‘A Fearless, Fiery Act’

Kriti Sanon, too, is earning massive appreciation. Netizens say she brings multiple layers and bold unpredictability to her character, with some even likening her to “a female Kabir Singh.” Many are calling it one of her most powerful and gritty roles to date.

Viewers are equally impressed by the sizzling chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti, calling their tension and emotional intensity the driving force of the narrative. Several Twitter users have already declared the film a “bona fide blockbuster.”

Music, Interval Block Leave Fans Stunned

A.R. Rahman’s music has become another major talking point. Fans say the soundtrack and background score elevate the drama and bring back the nostalgic Raanjhanaa flavour. Some even described Rahman’s compositions as “the soul of the film.”

The interval block, too, is being widely praised, with viewers calling it explosive, shocking and perfectly staged, setting the tone for a gripping second half.

Strong Opening & Box-Office Momentum

While some viewers felt the film slows down slightly due to its long runtime, many still agree that Tere Ishk Mein delivers a complete paisa-vasool experience.

With over 2.4 lakh advance tickets sold and analysts expecting ₹9–11 crore opening day earnings (as per TOI), the film is off to a solid start. Judging by early reviews, fans believe the Dhanush–Kriti starrer is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster, with many already predicting award-season buzz for the lead pair.

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A ‘Blockbuster’

