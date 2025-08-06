The Walking Dead Star Kelley Mack Dies At 33: What We Know About Her Family

Kelley Mack, known as Addy from The Walking Dead Season 9, sadly passed away on August 2, 2025, at just 33. She battled a rare and aggressive brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma with incredible strength and grace.

Kelley Mack’s Creative Roots: Growing Up in Cincinnati with Kristen Klebenow, Lindsay, Kathryn, and Parker

Kelley grew up in Cincinnati in a family where creativity was just part of everyday life. Her mom, Kristen Klebenow, wasn’t just her biggest fan she was also her writing partner. The two teamed up on a number of projects over the years, including On The Black, a screenplay inspired by Kristen’s own parents and their college days back in the ’50s. Her dad, Lindsay, and siblings Kathryn and Parker were always in her corner, especially when things got tough. And fun fact acting clearly ran in the family. Parker carved out his own path in the industry too, with roles on shows like Chasing Life and Faking It. No matter what life threw their way, the Mack family stuck together their bond was the kind that carried them through everything.

Kelley Mack’s Legacy: A Life of Light, Love, and Creative Passion Through Even the Hardest Days

Post her diagnosis she was okay to share about her journey, sharing the good days and the hard ones, and that honesty really meant something to a lot of people. Kelley was the kind of person who could light up a room without even trying not just because of her smile, but because she was funny, kind, and had this easy warmth about her. Even while going through all of that, she kept working. She actually finished her last project, Universal, earlier this year which just shows how much she loved what she did, right up until the end.

Kelley leaves behind her parents, Kristen and Lindsay, siblings Kathryn and Parker, grandparents Lois and Larry, and her boyfriend Logan Lanier. On August 16, family and friends will gather in Glendale, Ohio, to celebrate Kelley’s life a life full of creativity, love, and light, even if it was far too short.

