Travis Scott Delhi Concert Video: Man Attacks Woman As ‘Kaleshi’ Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups, Cops And Security Intervene

On October 18, 2019, a startling fight erupted despite the first-ever live performance of Travis Scott in India at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, and people could not believe what they had witnessed.

The event was captured on camera by the people who attended, and it depicts a bloody fight that breaks out in the centre of the crowd as the rapper was on stage.

Chaos at Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert

Eyewitnesses state that the fight started off between two parties of two to three individuals over an unknown dispute. In the viral video, a woman can be seen tugging the hair of a man as confusion breaks out as the man is seen responding with aggressive behaviour trying to strike the woman. A few passersby and a security officer came to intervene between the two before the situation deteriorated.

The video surfaced on the Internet revealed that the fight lasted for a few seconds before security agents could intervene. Those present nearby could be observed retreating in support of not being caught in the fight, and some of them even captured the event on their phones.

Fight Erupts at Travis Scott’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Show in Delhi

It was the first-ever performance of the rapper in India who is in the midst of a global tour and this concert drew thousands of fans in the country. Although the concert was temporarily interrupted, it was then carried on without any problems, and the concert itself was filled with passion by Scott.

At this point, the organizers of the event and the local authorities do not yet release an official statement on the altercation, but the viral recording has ignited a debate on the issue of security among crowds and crowds at large-scale live events in Delhi.

In a separate case, Travis Scott left the stage to meet with his fans close to the front barricade. Enthusiastic fans pulled him by, and attempted to drag him to the crowd.

This caused the security officials to act at once and bring order. The situation did not last long and was soon under control.

