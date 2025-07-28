Home > India > 22-Year-Old Arrested From Punjab By Delhi Police Special Cell

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old Karanbir Elias Karan for allegedly harbouring terrorists attached to the banned terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) according to ANI.

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old Karanbir Elias Karan for allegedly harbouring terrorists attached to the banned terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) according to ANI. As per the report, he was involved in a grenade attack on Quila Lal Singh police station in Punjab in April. Talking to ANI, DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik said that Karanbir Elias Karan, a 22-year-old Amritsar resident, was involved in the grenade attack at Batala police station on April 7th. According to the DCP, Karan was in direct contact with the handler of BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) and had visited a country in West Asia last year. 
According to the DCP, Karan was also receiving money from BKI through his handler and had sheltered the main accused, who were directly involved in the incident, in his home before the incident.

As per the DCP, Akashdeep, his (Karan) associate, was arrested a few days ago. Amit Kaushik also said that Karanbir was detained yesterday in Punjab, Gurdaspur. According to Amit Kaushik added, the investigation is in its initial stage and Akashdeep and Karan were wanted for an Arms Act case in Delhi. The DCP said that they were also involved in the Batala incident. The DCP concluded saying that the Delhi Police monitored them as they had been involved in arms transactions and further investigation is ongoing.

What is Babbar Khalsa International?

According to the South Asia Terrorism portal, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is among the oldest and most organised Khalistan terrorist groups. This group traces its origin to the Babbar Akali Movement of 1920. It is believed to have assumed its present form after the Baisakhi 1978-clashes between the Akhand Kirtani Jatha and Nirankaris, more particularly when some Bibi Amarjit Kaur followers brought out some leaflets styling themselves as Babbar Khalsa after the killing of Nirankari chief Gurbachan Singh, on April 24, 1980. Subsequently, the outfit started targeting all those who sympathised with the Nirankaris.

Also read: NIA Raids 15 Locations In Punjab Linked To Banned Babbar Khalsa Terror Group

