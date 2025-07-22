Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Four-Day Visit To Dibrugarh And Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will undertake a four-day official visit to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts from July 22 to 25, 2025, to review developmental progress and lay the foundation stones for key infrastructure projects across the region.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh at 1:30 PM today. Following his arrival, he will proceed to Burha Burhi Than at Chapakhowa in Tinsukia district to attend the Bhumi Pujan and inaugurate a water supply project.

On July 23, Dr. Sarma will chair a series of review meetings for the following Legislative Assembly Constituencies at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh:

• Sonari LAC at 10 AM

• Nowboicha LAC at 1 PM

• Tingkhong LAC at 6 PM

On July 24, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stones for major infrastructure upgrades at Dibrugarh University under the PM-USHA scheme and the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.

At 12 noon, he will attend a function at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for the proposed construction of teachers’ quarters and a new hostel for students.

Later in the afternoon, at 3 PM, Dr. Sarma will visit Naharkatia for multiple foundation stone-laying ceremonies, including:

• Co-District Office

• Naharkatia Hockey Stadium

• Tata Strive Centre of Excellence

• ITI handover to SEED

• Road Over Bridge

• Two model schools



He will also inaugurate the newly constructed Naharkatia Mandal BJP Office during the visit.

On the final day of the tour, July 25, at 10 AM, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed offices of the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Ministers, and a convention centre at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Campus in Dibrugarh.

A review meeting for Margherita LAC is slated for 11 AM, following which Dr. Sarma will return to Guwahati in the afternoon.

