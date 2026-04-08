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Home > India News > Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Check If SBI, PNB And Other Major Banks Will Remain Open On April 9

Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Check If SBI, PNB And Other Major Banks Will Remain Open On April 9

Banks may remain closed on April 9 in some areas due to elections, as part of local bank holidays

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Will Banks Remain Open On April 9? (Image: X)
Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Will Banks Remain Open On April 9? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 20:01:47 IST

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Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Check If SBI, PNB And Other Major Banks Will Remain Open On April 9

If you are thinking about visiting a bank on 9 April, you will want to check this out first — some banks will be closed due to bank holidays announced in certain areas because of Assembly elections in those areas.

For reasons of voting convenience and encouraging people to vote without any work obligations, this type of bank holiday is normally declared on the day of voting.
Customers are advised to check with their respective bank branch to make sure that it will be open for business prior to leaving their homes.

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Will Banks Remain Open On April 9?

There may be bank holidays on 9 April 2022 for banks to close because of the election process. The dates of bank holidays are determined by the polling locations on voting day, so as to give people an opportunity to participate in the election process.

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The authorities indicate that the laws about these bank holidays is the Negotiable Instruments Act, which allows banks to close down operations on dates of importance such as the election. Government offices and certain institutions may also be closed in those areas as well.

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Why Banks May Be Closed On April 9

On Bank Holidays for large banks (State Bank India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda) local branches may remain closed in areas where voting has taken place so customers will not be able to deposit cash, clear checks or receive in-branch assistance during this time. 

However, bank holidays will not disrupt digital services (ATM, mobile banking, online banking), so customers will continue to be able to perform important banking transactions via these digital means.

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Which Banks Could Be Affected

Bank Holidays will generally affect most customers and it is best to complete any time-sensitive banking transaction the day before or else you may face delays due to branch closure. 

Banks usually advise customers to “plan your financial activities accordingly” and use online banking whenever possible during bank holidays.

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: Where Are Banks Open

It should also be noted that not all banks will be closed for the same day as Bank Holidays are held regionally i.e. banks will be open to the public as usual in areas that do not have elections or local Bank Holidays.

Different parts of India have different kinds of holiday banks based on voting, festivals, and special events. Therefore, while many branches may not be open, others will continue working just as they normally would.

Bank Holidays Tomorrow: What Customers Should Do

Before going into a bank, always verify bank holiday information from your local area before you go in, to eliminate any confusion and also because many election-related banking locations often close.

In summary, whether you will be able to access a bank on 9 April will depend on your area and checking local calendar holidays in advance will help prevent any last-minute confusion.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 8 2026: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside   

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Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Check If SBI, PNB And Other Major Banks Will Remain Open On April 9

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Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Check If SBI, PNB And Other Major Banks Will Remain Open On April 9
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