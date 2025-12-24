‘Every Citizen Requires Fresh Air’: Delhi High Court Expresses Displeasure Over Lack Of Action On Air Pollution; Questions 18% GST On Air Purifiers

Air Pollution: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed strong concern over what it described as a lack of effective action by authorities to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution, while sharply questioning why air purifiers continue to attract 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) despite the public health emergency.

The court was hearing a public interest petition filed by advocate Kapil Madan, which seeks recognition of air purifiers as medical devices and a corresponding reduction in GST. Senior Advocate Arvind Nayar represented the petitioner during the proceedings.

Court Flags State’s Duty To Ensure Clean Air

During the hearing, the Bench expressed dissatisfaction with the apparent inaction on addressing pollution at its source. Justice Gedela observed that ensuring clean and breathable air is a fundamental responsibility of the State.

The court remarked that even if authorities are unable to immediately resolve the root causes of pollution, they should at least reduce the financial burden on citizens by lowering taxes on devices that offer some level of protection.

“This is the minimum that can be done. Every citizen requires fresh air. If you are unable to provide that, the least you can do is reduce GST,” Justice Gedela said in open court.

The High Court directed government authorities to seek instructions on the issue and scheduled the matter for further hearing at 2:30 pm.

Delhi Cabinet Clears Pollution Control Measures

Separately, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved several key measures aimed at strengthening the capital’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance, according to an official statement.

Announcing the decisions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiatives were designed to significantly curb sources of air and water pollution while promoting a cleaner and more sustainable urban ecosystem.

Rs 100 Crore Approved For Water Body Rejuvenation

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet cleared an allocation of ₹100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government’s control. Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies, of which 160 fall directly under the state government’s jurisdiction.

Sirsa said restoring these water bodies would play an important role in controlling pollution levels across the city. He added that the Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure full financial support so the rejuvenation work can be completed within the year.

(Via Agency Inputs)

