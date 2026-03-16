Ghaziabad Shocker: Leave Request Denied, Security Guard Shoots Bank Manager Dead Inside Branch; Flees With Firearm | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a bank manager was shot dead by a security guard inside the premises of the Punjab & Sind Bank’s Balram Nagar branch on Monday in the Loni Border police station area of Ghaziabad district.

The 34-year-old victim has been identified as Abhishek Sharma, a native of Patna, Bihar. He was the branch manager of Punjab & Sind Bank’s Balram Nagar branch.

According to reports, the accused guard, Ravindra Hudda, had been asking Abhishek for leave for several days. He approached Abhishek around 1:45 pm on Monday regarding his leave request, where the duo had an argument.

Reports suggest that the heated argument soon turned into an altercation, and Ravindra opened fire on Sharma, shooting him in the chest.

Abhishek reportedly fell to the ground, bleeding profusely, and was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on a bike by the bank staff, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A CCTV video also surfaced, showing the guard fleeing the scene after allegedly killing the manager.

Hudda could be seen taking the firearm with him.

Speaking with the media over the daylight murder, ACP Loni Gyan Prakash said,” The accused guard is a resident of Baghpat. He had a dispute with manager Abhishek Sharma over leave for a long time. Because of this, he carried out this incident. Teams have been deployed to search for the accused and he will be arrested soon.”

Abhishek Sharma, the bank manager who was killed in the incident, was originally from Lakhipur in Patna, Bihar. Since August 2025, he had been living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad with his wife. His wife has been informed about the incident.

According to police, the accused security guard, Ravindra Hooda, is a resident of Baghpat and had joined the Punjab & Sind Bank branch only three days ago.

Officials said he had frequently been taking leave.

On Monday morning, when Hooda failed to report for duty, Sharma reportedly called him and scolded him for his absence, asking him to come to the bank immediately.

Police have deployed multiple teams to track down the accused and the investigation is currently underway.